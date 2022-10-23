Actress Eniola Badmus has sparked reactions online with an image of her presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that she shared on her social media handle

The Nollywood star in the post shared challenged other presidential candidates to do the touch-your-toe challenge that Asiwaju was doing in the photos she posted

Eniola Badmus has always been an astute supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Nollywood star Eniola Badmus recently got people talking online with a post she shared on her Insta-story.

In the photos, the popular presidential candidate of the national ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was captured doing the touch-your-toe exercise challenge.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has come under fire after she shared images of the APC candidate Bola Tinubu doing touch your toe exercise. Photo credit:@eniolabadmus/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Eniola then captioned the photos with a statement where she queried other presidential candidates to try and do the exercise if they could.

Eniola Badmus' Friendship with Funke Akindele is no longer the same as before

Since Eniola Badmus had become quite public about her support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition, her friendship with her colleague Funke Akindele had deteriorated.

Funke Akindele is the deputy governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos state, a major stronghold of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Asiwaju himself.

See the images of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Eniola Badmus shared below:

See how netizens reacted to Eniola Badmus' post of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu doing touch your toes:

@alstonhomes:

"You are free to support whoever you desire but stop making it obvious that you have been reached and compromised."

@boschevz:

"That means something is not okay with tinubu if anything as touching of toes will be use for campaign."

@anita.okotie.560:

"Maybe na him sponsor her surgery to reduce Mtchewww October 2020 I can never forget that day."

@zhi_amaka:

"Is this playing?? Shey na toes he wan go dey touch as president abi wetin?"

@kvng_onyin:

"Are we doing fitness or health challenge? What is wrong with dis people."

@shawty_kaffy:

"Can you candidate ever let him go to the flooded areas na and try to stand in it let’s see how stable he is then."

