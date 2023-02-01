Controversial Nigeran skit maker and influencer James Brown has indirectly countered his senior colleague Bobrisky

The self-acclaimed Princess of Africa took shared a receipt of N2m a few hours after Bobrisky’s fake N1m alert went viral

James’ post followed in the line of Bob’s initial post to claim that the money was sent from one of his admirers, which sent netizens into an outburst of reactions for the duo

The drama between the two country’s popular crossdressers, James Brown and Bobrisky, is a long trail down history and keeps surfacing whenever an opportunity presents itself.

Bobrisky first made headlines in the morning of February 1, 2023, with a fake receipt of N1m he shared on Snapchat, claiming that one of his admirers sent it to him.

The socialite’s lie caught up with him when fans saw that the money was sent from Bobrisky back to himself.

A few hours after Bob’s fake alert made the rounds on social media, Jame Brown took to his Snapchat to share a receipt of N2 million received from an admirer.

According to James Brown, the money was from his lover to begin marking his birthday, which is set for February 22.

James Brown went on to say that one should be a good girl with brains.

Look at James Brown’s screenshot below

Netizens react to James Brown's post with a correlation to Bob’s own

ruthie_nkem:

"James and Bob are the reason we don’t have cash in Nigeria."

beiby_jane:

"Battle of the Lagos princesses, Season 23."

sharon.chigozirim:

"Please nobody is talking about how you can’t make transfer with Kuda since yesterday."

rosythrone:

"Abeg I don't understand that Bob own, he sent himself the money?"

ace_tlg:

I believe this James’ own, even if it’s from James to Brown…but you see that Bob own ehn, na confirm EDITING !! "

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"James brown is the weapon fashioned against Bobrisky that Is yet to prosper."

_cici_nita:

Nothing wey Bob talk for this life wey I fit believe. He too lie. I fit believe our princess of africow. He can’t go wrong in my eyes "

officialbobbyfredrick_:

"Bobrisky, James brown, blessing CEO, kemi olunloyo , uche maduagwu, these people suppose get their own planet."

