Popular crossdresser Bobrisky's house helps and the team behind his glamourous looks recently had a fun night with him

The crossdresser had earlier announced on social media that he decided to take all his people on private yacht party

True to his words, Bob's party happened, and he made sure everyone stuck to the dangerous dress code he called

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has stirred reactions on social media with a recent grand gesture he pulled for the people working with him.

Bob decided to reward his house helps and glam team for their loyalty with a yacht party.

Bobrisky calls dangerous dress code for yacht party Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@kemiashefonlovehaven

In the post Bob shared to make the announcement online, he revealed the dress code and even went the extra length to provide fitting clothes for his house helps.

He also showed off the drinks and other items as they prepared to have fun together.

A video sighted online showed Bobrisky spraying some of his girls as they fought to get his attention.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's generosity

beckygboms:

"Abi Una wan resell the drinks for the boat I no understand smone should put me through "

zinogold1:

"Nothing we no go see for Bob hand "

dericardos:

"You Dey let man touch your chest like that because of money "

vikkyfoodiekitchen:

"Anything for clout"

inkaseth:

"It’s the theme for me"

c.h.i.o.m.a___:

"I don’t know why y’all blabbing about the dress code… dress like ashawo periodttt."

faceless1740:

"Hope you no owe anyone money or go borrow do Yatch party ooo"

vanesssa_powers:

"momy of lagos is about to shut down the world "

sarah_apuu:

"It’s the dress code for me ❤️"

m__mharyham:

"Make we no hear say some vendors dey drag you for balance of money later ooo."

