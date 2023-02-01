A video of some ladies showing off their modelling skills at an event has gone viral on social media

One particular lady in the video transforms her dress into a fitted romper and her style has amused many people

Several fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Sometimes, all you need is the right amount of confidence and you can either have people cheering you or become a potential meme on social media.

Either way, it is a win-win situation.

One particular lady recently left social media users cracking up with laughter after a video surfaced on social media in which she displayed exceptional modelling skills.

In the now-viral video, the lady is seen presenting her look which appears similar to the outfits of the other lady.

She models the look which she later transforms into a romper before doing a confident walk back into the line.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of model

official__teewealth:

"I’ve been watching the wrong fashion NOVA show "

iam_richhay:

"But low-key the cloth make sense no lies."

karenkay_:

"Screaming Tianah "

sheg_ezy:

"Wetin be this."

boss_kabieace:

"She gat emm modelling skillz "

mide_festuss:

"See moves"

beautifiedcrown:

"Oshey transformation queen "

enechejo:

"Me on Valentine’s Day "

justpriscy:

"I don see style wey I go dey wear comot my papa house if I wan go club."

mz__cyndy:

"Wetin be this? God abeg oh"

ijeomadaisy:

"That cat walk lasan! Naomi Campbell was found shaking!!‍♀️"

