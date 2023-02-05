A video of singer Wizkid’s encounter with a fan has surfaced in the online community and generated mixed reactions

The MIL hitmaker was spotted arriving at a spot, and upon alighting his ride, an individual approached him to say hello

However, Wizkid didn’t pay much attention to the man who got the memo and quickly excused himself from the scene

Nigerian singer Wizkid loves his fans but the singer definitely doesn’t appreciate random people approaching him in public spaces.

Just recently, another video of the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner’s encounter with a fan surfaced on social media and got people talking.

Wizkid subs 'oyinbo' fan. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The video captured the moment Wizkid arrived at a spot and alighted from his expensive automobile as security details ushered him.

However, an individual who appeared to have spotted the singer quickly approached him in a bid to exchange pleasantries.

Wizkid didn’t pay a lot of attention to the fan, and when a member of his team interceded, the man quickly took his exit without any fuss.

Watch the exchange below:

Social media users react

starman_1313 said:

"Wetin Wizkid do here no bad ❤️."

emma_b.700 said:

"Where the more love less ego? ."

francisjohnson45 said:

"Na the guy fuvk up dem Dey tell Easy stay cool e still Dey foam."

iree_oluwaa said:

"Baba fast forward go front asap ."

calming_down_isnot_recommended said:

"Shey na your papa you wan shake Werey odin din superstar."

topboii_creed said:

"You no fit go close to burna or David like that in the first place… e be say I Dey hear my brother ."

me.ga_01 said:

"In case that white man nor know.. Wizkid means "don't come close without permission"

notnicepcjaguar said:

"Wizzy just get my type of mind..oyinbo always claiming to be better."

Fan drags Wizkid after getting snubbed

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Davidnew Olowo Banti, took to social media with a video showing his unpleasant encounter with Wizkid.

The individual spotted Wizkid and tried to get his attention but the music star didn’t acknowledge him even though he heard him clearly.

Banti submitted that the MIL crooner looked down on him and internet users had different things to say.

