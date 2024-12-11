Portable Zazu Spotted Chasing After Man on the Streets in Trending Video: “See Person Way Go Canada”
- A video of singer Portable Zazu chasing after an unknown man on the streets is trending on social media
- While details surrounding Portable Zazu's display were unknown, the man could be heard challenging the Zeh Nation boss
- The controversial singer's display in the viral video has sparked reactions as many dropped comments about celebrity status
Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has resumed his drama barely a few weeks after returning to the country from Canada.
In a video circulating on social media, Portable, spotted in a white outfit, was seen chasing after an unknown man on the streets.
The man could also be heard in the background daring Portable as he ran, stating that the singer could do nothing to him.
In response, the Zeh Nation boss could be heard saying, "I want to know where you wan enter."
As of this report, the reason for Portable's display in the video was unknown.
Watch video of Portable chasing after a man on the streets below:
Legit.ng recently reported that Portable Zazu responded to TikTok star Salo Oloba for wishing him death.
Reactions as Portable chases after man
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
uh673773:
"See person way don go Canada."
maduadimichael.x:
"You dey follow your king fight."
blinqs01:
"Make una tie this boy for me!!! Rope Dey ground already."
emmyautos7:
"And this one get song with skepta oo."
_stmicheal99:
"No be him them crown king of street few days ago?"
bigfancy5:
"Una the force people be celebrities for this country too much."
walebwe1:
"This clown will end up in jail watch and see."
talkplusofficial1:
"We shouldn’t forget his good lyrics them no wan help am because they think he is local or troublemaker."
wazzyboss01:
"This boy no look like how come from Canada wahala sweet am."
Portable crowned king of the streets
Legit.ng also recalls reporting that some traditional rulers crowned the singer 'king of the streets.'
A video showed Portable in cultural attire as the monarchs made the pronouncement on him.
He also wore a crown with his title alongside some beads to compliment his honour.
