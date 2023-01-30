Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, has shared his scary experience after he and his colleagues were robbed

Taking to social media, Junior Pope explained that he and his colleagues were returning from a movie location and got robbed at gunpoint

According to Junior Pope, tears dropped from his eyes immediately he got home and set eyes on his family

Popular Nigerian actor, Junior Pope, and some of his colleagues, were recently victims of robbery to the dismay of many fans.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Pope recounted the scary experience of how they were all robbed at gunpoint while leaving a movie location.

According to Junior Pope, the incident happened at Ubulu Okiti on January 29, 2023, and he was riding in his car with his colleagues, Georgina Ibeh and Shire Twins, when the thieves struck.

Pope noted that all their valuables including his shoes, phones, money, international passport, voters card and more, were taken after the robbers told them to lie down on the floor.

The actor revealed that even though the robbers were able to recognise who he was, it did not stop them from carting away their valuables. Pope noted that while all these was happening, cars were driving past.

Pope noted that after the incident, they got to the customs checkpoint to report the incident but from what they gathered, it was a regular occurrence on that route because other people joined them there to make the same complaint after getting robbed as well.

In the caption of the touching video, Junior Pope revealed that immediately he got home at around 1am, tears dropped from his eyes as soon as he saw his family.

He wrote:

“ROBBED AT GUNPOINT YESTERDAY NIGHT AT UBULU OKITI……29/01/23 RETURNING FROM A MOVIE SET…….

Tears Dropped The Moment I Got Home By 1am And Saw My Family…….

Thank God for saving our lives; May we not meet our end in our quest for daily bread ….Amen”

See the video below:

Nigerians sympathise with Junior Pope after getting robbed at gunpoint

A number of the actor’s movie star colleagues and fans took to his comment section to sympatise with him after this scary ordeal. Read some of their comments below:

ritadominic:

"Wow. Thank God you're ok.."

ibiwarietuk:

"Oh dear so sorry Pope for what you all went through Kai Jesus ... thank God for your lives Pls quickly report stolen documents to the necessary authorities. So sorry again."

Calistaokoronkwo:

“Thank God for shielding you all . ”

Charles_okocha:

“Sorry bro this is crazy thank God for life ”

adaezeeluke:

“This is just so devastating, thank God for life”

julietnjemanze:

“Thank God For your Lives... This is Wild, it's the saddest thing happening... I'm glad No One was Hurt. It is well ❤️”

effixzzyboss:

“Thank God for life you shall recover all.”

chiegealisigwe

"JESUS CHRIST!!! So sorry my brother."

