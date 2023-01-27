Renowned cleric, Apostle Jerry Hinjari has been murdered in cold blood by unknown gunmen in Adamawa state

According to reports, the presiding pastor of Christ Nation International was killed between Wednesday and Thursday after he was forcibly kidnapped from his residence in the state capital

Meanwhile, the Adamawa state police command has confirmed the sad development after the lifeless body of the man of God was found by the road on Thursday afternoon

A popular Nigerian pastor, Apostle Jerry Hinjari has been murdered in Adamawa state, Northeast Nigeria.

According to SaharaReporters, Hinjari, the presiding pastor of Christ Nation International, was murdered between Wednesday night, January 25th, and Thursday morning, January 26th, after he was forcibly taken from his residence, near Eagles Path, Army Barracks Road, in Yola, the state capital.

Apostle Jerry Hinjari has been murdered by suspected terrorists in Adamawa.

Family reacts

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, a family member who spoke to SaharaReporters but pleaded anonymity said,

"The bandits came to his house between 11 pm and 12 am on Wednesday and took him away.”

"When they forced their way into the living room, he asked them to name whatever they wanted he would give them; but they didn't say a word, instead, they took him away.

"We found his lifeless body on Thursday afternoon around the Malkohi Displaced Persons' camp, on the way to Mayo-Ine," he said.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Adamawa state police command has confirmed the incident through its spokesperson, SP Yahaya Nguroje.

He said,

"Yes, I can confirm that he (Hinjari) was kidnapped on Wednesday and his remains were discovered the following day.

"About now, the commissioner of police, Sikiru Akande has sponsored an investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act. We assure the good people of the state that the perpetrators would be brought to justice."

