Popular Nigerian comic actor, Charles Okocha, has taken to social media to thank God for his life after surviving an accident

The movie star was involved in a ghastly car crash on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and was lucky to escape with his life

Okocha shared photos of him at the hospital and a video of his damaged car, as netizens sympathised with him

Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, recently survived a ghastly car crash in Lagos, Nigeria, to the joy of his fans.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star updated his fans about his situation with photos.

Okocha shared a series of photos of himself at the hospital and another video of the totally damaged car.

Actor Charles Okocha was involved in a ghastly car crash. Photos: @charles_okocha

According to the actor, the accident happened on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Okocha was however thankful for his life. He wrote:

“Thankful for life Was involved in a car accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still ❤️”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Charles Okocha survives ghastly car accident in Lagos

The news of the actor’s accident soon spread on social media and many netizens reacted by sympathising with him. Read some of their comments below:

nimisokan123:

"Na ur children head save youu love those kids ehn."

sax.prophet:

"Dripping while on drip."

soupamarket:

"May God keep you ❤️"

elozonam:

"Thank God you’re ok. We need your vibes my G! We asaaaaaaa."

officialonyinyeokafor:

"Jesus ooo..God you are great …We are grateful."

eveesin:

"God sure loves you. You're a blessed child. You always scale through them stuff. Keep living bro."

blessedcogency1:

"Thank God for your life."

Actor Charles Okocha trembles in fear during flight turbulence

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, who is known for forming ‘hard man’ in movies, shared the moment he got scared during flight turbulence.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Charles was seen looking scared while shaking his legs in a way that showed his fear.

The movie star was also seen fearfully making the sign of the cross as the only thing on his mind was his children.

