Singer Duncan Mighty has taken to social media to debunk news of his sickness while letting his concerned fans and supporters know what he has been up to

The veteran entertainer shared a video showing a massive building still undergoing construction as he announced that it’s going to be a TV station

Mighty said the TV station upon completion will project music from the southeast and south-south to the international community

Veteran Nigerian musician, Duncan Might, has called on concerned fans, supporters and colleagues to dismiss rumours of his sickness making the rounds on social media.

The entertainer shared a video on his official Instagram page sharing what he has been up to while assuring people that he is completely hale and hearty.

Duncan Mighty debunks rumours of sickness. Photo: @duncanmighty

Duncan Mighty disclosed that he has gotten to a stage in his career where he should be giving back to society before proceeding to talk about the project he has been working on.

The Porthacourt Boy hitmaker was spotted in front of a towering building still undergoing construction and he disclosed that upon completion, the place is going to be an international music television station.

Duncan Mighty said the TV station will focus on projecting the music and artistes from the south-south and southeast regions to the international community.

The singer shared how creatives from the region have had to struggle and failed to get the adequate support they need from the industry.

He proceeded to lampoon those peddling false rumours around him while calling on people to instead be concerned about how they can be a part of his project.

See his post below:

Social media users react

officialmayorspeaks said:

"Duncan wey too mighty."

ca33y___ said:

"Don’t mind the fools when they don’t have anything to say they will forge nonsense stories to cloutchase . Abeg don’t mind them jor focus on your work we love you ."

legendary_dynamac102 said:

"This is a legendary move ."

one_jayboy said:

"Well said! Very few people will understand the long term benefits of this project! Glad to have been a witness to this amazing initiative from you .., ignore the naysayers .. In God we trust.. ."

_churchilljunior said:

"You’re a good man, a legend and we love you so much. May God continue to strengthen and empower you ❤️."

