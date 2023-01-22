A young Nigerian man got many people praising him when he showed them the new house he he built for his parents

After showing social media users the old building he grew up in, the young man revealed the mansion he gifted his family

People said that he has every right to brag about his achievement as what he did is not a common feat

A young Nigerian man, @teekay_love, has shared a video that inspired many people online as he revealed the mansion he built for his parents.

In a clip that has gone viral, the kind son showed his parents' old house house in the village, telling people that it is the building where he was raised in.

The transformation of the building he showed people wowed them. Photo source: TikTok/@teekay_love

Grateful son built house for parents

Some seconds into the video, the new building he built for them with gigantic gate and fence came into view. Many people were wowed.

The young man told people never to forget their loved ones and those who once cared for them. Many hoped to be like him someday.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

king_samm38 said:

"Brag ooh bro it’s no easy….congrats."

He replied:

"Thank you bro, thank you bro."

Gifty said:

"Even your papa try for him time..God bless you."

JOSEPH said:

"Not to brag? What.This is what we should be brag off. God bless you and may they live long to experience more. Udo!"

ziwoya said:

"God will always bless you."

Sassy said:

"God bless you,your children will do great things for you IJMN amen."

user9655955047779 said:

"I tap from this blessing n I pray to make ma mum proud one day since Dad is no more."

__PoshneksNnekky11 said:

"Put on ur shoulder pad biko make sure u wear both shoulders biko congratulations."

