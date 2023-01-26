Popular Nigerian dancer, Lil Smart, has gone viral on social media after explaining why he left Naira Marley’s record label

In the viral clip, Smart noted that he left Marlian Music because he was not being appreciated

According to him, Marlian Music started with just one duplex but when Naira started building houses, he could not even give him a room to stay and he continued to squat around

Former Marlian Music signee, Lil Smart, is trending on social media after opening up on his reason for leaving Naira Marley’s record label.

A video made the rounds online of the popular dancer explaining that despite his great love for Naira Marley, he felt he was not appreciated.

In the viral clip, Smart explained that he had to leave the record label or things would have continued that way.

Nigerian dancer Lil Smart explains why he left Naira Marley's record label. Photos: @lilsmart_, @nairamarley

He said:

“I was with Marlian Music, they weren’t appreciating me, they weren’t doing anything. I won’t say because I love Naira, let me not lie to you, I’ve got big love for Naira. I like Naira like say I like woman. But what I'm saying is that I wasn't appreciated and if it continued that way, they were going to keep downgrading me. I left, I didn't even go there for them to pay me though, but at least appreciation is good.”

How Marlian Music started

Not stopping there, he added that the whole of Marlian Music started with just one duplex where about 15 of them stayed together before Naira started to build houses.

Smart explained that when Naira started to build estates and houses, he could not even give him a room to stay in and he resorted to sleeping on couches and squatting with people for four years.

The dancer added that when he saw what was happening, he decided to lead by example and leave the label.

In his words:

“I know how we started. Everybody started from one duplex, like the whole Marlian Music, we dey stay one duplex together, we be like 15 for one duplex, that’s how we started and now he is building estates, he is building houses and he can't even say ‘Smart take one room and stay’. I slept on the chair, I squatted around for four years, I saw that and I left, that’s leading by example.”

Nigerians react as Lil Smart reveals why he left Marlian Music

The video of Lil Smart’s reason for leaving Naira Marley’s record label soon got netizens talking after it trended.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

gafgold:

“Lol no go hustle for yourself.”

kcc011:

“Na your money he take dey build am.”

emp_boston9876:

“Am not saying Naira did well but He gave you FAME bro .. that alone could take you to any level .. U sha See Poco , he’s also a Dancer ”

onepoundnobalance:

“They worked as a team, Naira should have done better. At least he came out with dance challenges that blew some of naira songs.”

sleepizfortherich:

“Just know that u can neva be entitled to another man’s wealth. If u wait for that u will be left far behind.”

jpumping101:

“Ode.. Someone gave you a platform, you couldn’t utilize it, na personal space dey your eye since na sleep carry you go there.. Na the same opportunity Poco get wey him run with ahm till date.. You see the difference? Sense of entitlement won’t get you nothing until you put in the work to get whatever you desire.”

queen____shankees:

“So Mohbad was actually right wow just wow.”

gp_d_power:

“When you de enjoy did you tell us u de sleep for one chair.”

e_money_jnr01:

“Some of you need to apologize for misinterpreting Mohbad”

fejizidadi:

“Try get your own money make you nor beg for one room to slp.”

Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's claim of being attacked

Nigerian controversial singer and owner of Marlian label Naira Marley earlier responded to a claim made by one of his signees, Mohbad, about members of the label.

Mohbad had taken to his social media account to share a disturbing video as he claimed he was attacked and injured by members of the record label.

Naira Marley, in his response, revealed Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions. The Marlian label boss, however, added that he would resolve the matter amicably.

