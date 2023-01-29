A young man was violently pushed in the chest on stage during Iyanaya's performance and Nigerians wondered why the singer did that

The video has gone viral with many people calling out the singer for behaving that way seeing as the man was showering him with money

Unwilling to let false narrative fly, Iyanya revealed on Twitter that the man kept slapping him with money even though he cautioned him

Popular Nigerian singer Iyanya is in the news and the video of him pushing a man on stage has gone viral.

The singer was performing, and the man was seen pasting cash on him just like a normal fan.

Nigerians react as Iyanya pushes man off stage Photo credit: @iyanya/@MissPettyRebel

Suddenly the singer who had one of his hands lightly shielding him from the man, pushed him away so hard, that he fell.

Before the narrative got out of control, Iyanya on Twitter revealed that the man kept slapping his face with the money and he tried to hold his hand, but he still persisted.

"The guy kept slapping my face with the money and I tried to hold his hand and he continued. First no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful."

Nigerians react to Iyanaya's explanation

@FotoNugget:

"Your bouncer should have done the needful!"

@GodwinsNduka1:

"You wouldn't have pushed him. Just shift, take few steps back. Spraying of money is something we do with love, fun and show off."

@MekaMajik:

"Bross. You goofed on this one. You could have easily whispered to his head to stop or move away from there. Besides where the stage security/bouncers. You can’t be a performer and a bouncer at the same time… when you no be "

daviesodidika:

"It’s the make some noise that killed me "

sokedc01:

"Burna go don spoil this one face with that bata yahoo."

sweet.china14:

"Na good for em what nonsense is that, u want spare money spare in a responsible way shoo"

@whoismullar:

"Man got what he deserved tho. Some people with money don’t respect others and that’s crazy fr."

