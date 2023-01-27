Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has now reacted after he was called out by his former label signee, Lil Smart

Lil Smart had claimed he left Marlian Music after noticing that he was not appreciated by the label

Taking to Snapchat, Naira resorted to throwing shade at Lil Smart and his posts caused an online buzz

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, has reacted after being called out by his former Marlian Music signee, Lil Smart

The dancer had trended online after he explained his reason for leaving Naira Marley’s Marlian Music label.

In reaction to Smart’s grievances, Naira Marley took to his Snapchat profile to throw shade at his former signee.

Naira Marley reacts to Lil Smart's call out. Photos: @lilsmart_, @nairamarley

The Marlian Music boss noted in one post that he does not have a problem with broke people but he has problems with people who do not try. Not stopping there, he asked if they had tried to make money today.

In another post, the music star added that a person without money or status have no value, no respect and are completely disqualified from existence.

Not stopping there, Naira added that human beings exist only for the above and they should try making a difference.

See his posts below:

Nigerians react as Naira Marley replies Lil Smart

Read what some netizens had to say about Naira Marley’s posts below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Completely disqualified for existence?????? As God wey you be ba? That’s too much ooooo… Not fair "

sylvzenia_:

"If you don't have any strong business agreement with a typical Nigerian then get ready to be used . If you eventually move in with them then that becomes your payment for what ever service you render."

mr_jayjey:

"Money no easy to make we know. God gives you wealth not because na you work hard pass. Na grace. We should all stop brokeshaming our fellow humans, instead when we are in position to help we should help."

isaacsparklescfr:

"Nobody is broke by choice…if you can’t help koshi danu "

nuelap47:

"Person allow you stay him house for four years and you didn’t find a way to help yourself. No body send you for lasgidi . Better help yourself dancing can’t do it all."

olayiwola_____:

"More reason why you need to get motivated around rich people! For your peace of mind and to focus on yourself don’t ever try to feel entitled ✌"

gen2_fola:

"This one don waste 4 year for Marlians music, wey e suppose use do BSC."

spence_bondi:

"Completely disqualified for existence!!…as per say na u create am abeg shift..if not for a country that’s not working everyone is destine to make it…las las everybody go dey alright."

