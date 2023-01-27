A Michigan priest, Gerald Johnson, who "temporarily" died sparked mixed reactions after he claimed that he went to hell and found demons singing Rihanna's song

He took to his TikTok account and revealed that he temporarily passed away after he suffered a heart attack in February 2016

Gerald's video has since gone viral on the video-sharing app, attracting four million views, over 500 thousand likes, and many comments

In a viral TikTok video, @geraldjohnson1 claims that he witnessed the pain and suffering in hell that he wouldn't wish on anyone.

The priest also revealed that there was a section in hell where they played the music that people listen to on earth specifically Rihanna's Umbrella and Bobby McFerrin's Don't Worry Be Happy.

A priest claims that Rihanna's song was played in hell. Image: "badgalriri/Instagram and "Griffin/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I knew that on earth, a lot of the lyrics, music, and songs are inspired by demons. So sometimes when people smoke to get high to get lyrics and music, they are actually getting in contact with demons to give them lyrics for the purpose of controlling people on the earth," he said.

More on Gerald Johnson's experience in "hell" and people's reactions

The TikToker furthermore revealed that he saw a strange man getting burned. He added:

"One of the things that I saw that blew me away was, there was a man that was on all fours like a dog, he was burned from the crown of his head to the toes...What was worse than that is that he had a chain around his neck, he was like a dog in hell, and there was a demon holding that chain."

People have since taken to the comments section to react. @Maya Jenea Richard commented:

"I think God put this on my fyp because I been going back and forth with myself about getting my life together, and he’s letting me know now is the time."

@dyw1k5wkj6lw said:

"This was very very thought-provoking and as if you were speaking directly to me. Very convicting.....pray that I can forgive those who hurt me."

@Nichole wrote:

"I wholeheartedly believe this. Wow. Very powerful."

@deed:

"Here’s my opinion on “hell” I find it very hard to believe it to be true very hard because, at the end of the day, it’s all about morals and most morals."

