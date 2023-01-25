A man who identifies himself as King promise’s lookalike has begged the musician for a new phone in a TikTok video

The hilarious young man quoted bible scriptures and noted that he was in desperate need of a new device

The video enraged folks as they felt the young man's antic was a cheap tactic to attract favours without working hard

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young man who is believed to share identical looks with popular Ghanaian singer King Promise caused a stir on social media. In a TikTok video, he referred to King Promise as his godfather and mentor and begged him to buy him a new phone.

King Promise Lookalike Begs Him For A New Phone Photo Source: robestgh on TikTok, King Promise on Instagram

Source: UGC

The young man pleaded with the musician to get him the device as he was in dire need of it. The desperate chap, hilariously opened a bible and quoted scriptures related to the act of giving.

He pointed out that the bible admonishes folks to ask, and it shall be given unto them. He beseeched King Promise, saying he would be highly indebted to him if he fulfilled his wishes.

The young man is not the first viral social media sensation to beg a celebrity for a phone. Oboy Cj, a TikToker, first tried it and luckily got gifted an iPhone by rapper Sarkodie.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The tactic has since become what many netizens described as a worrying trend as other “TikTok stars” have tried to use the method to attract favours. Folks told the King Promise lookalike to find a job and purchase the phone himself.

King Promise Lookalike Sparks Reactions

Anything funny wrote:

Wo kwasiaa go and work

kobbyray629 commented:

@OBOY CJ u see Wetin you cause From Sarkodie to Blacko and from Blacko to King Promise eiii wiase b3n koraaa ni

MARCELO said:

eiii Ghana people go and work for It

Maame Nyarkoa ❤️ reacted:

So you are not even ashamed of yourself mpo

Kwabena Joseph225 also wrote:

Awwww a very body begging for iPhone why not money

Black Sherif's lookalike stirs reactions online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a new Black Sherif lookalike popped up on the internet and in a video he got folks laughing as he danced to Kwaku The Traveller.

The young man was at an event and he dressed exactly like Black Sherif as he slayed in oversized jeans, a basketball top and Jordan sneakers.

The video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens as they marvelled at the spike in celebrity lookalikes in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh