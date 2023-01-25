Controversial singer Portable has started the year with a bang as he recently launched another venture to multiply his income

The entertainer was spotted in a celebratory mode as he finally opened his new restaurant and bar

Portable shared videos and photos online but netizens who reacted were distracted by his ‘bushy’ armpit

Zazoo hitmaker, Portable, has been heartily congratulated by his supporters and fans after announcing the launch of his new restaurant and bar.

In the mood of celebration, the entertainer gathered some friends at the new spot and they had the time of their lives.

Portable was shirtless at the opening of his new restaurant and bar. Photo: @portable.baeby

Portable made sure to dedicate a section of the design at the spot to billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, who has been supportive of his career since he emerged.

A video shared on Instagram captured the singer showing off his dance moves and also giving his online fans a mini tour of the new spot.

Social media users react to Portable's video

While some people congratulated the singer, others couldn’t help but make comments about his hairy armpit flaunted in the pictures and videos he shared online. Many urged the entertainer to get a clean shave.

obi_cubana said:

"Congratulations @portablebaeby Keep winning Odogwu Pikin."

ade_bu_sola said:

"This guy has sense, just imagine if his educated."

dg01335 said:

"He has come to stay,I respect him more when he said he left Island to Sango cus of the unnecessary expenses on the island it takes some level of wisdom to reason like that..."

sherrymelani said:

"Wahala for who go shave ika of africa armpit."

afin.wire said:

"Mr Odogwu try dey shave ."

kelin_we said:

"No dey expose your armpits unshaved abeg, make us wey dey for back fit breath. Wetin be this."

Obi Cubana gifts Portable N3 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable took to social media with a screenshot showing his conversation with Obi Cubana.

The nightlife entrepreneur promised to support Portable with N3 million and offered to pay it in three instalments.

"Even obi Dey send money by intallment, na en jollof Dey vex for Wizkid because him say he go send ham 10m bit by bit," a social media user wrote in reaction.

