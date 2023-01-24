A policeman has been celebrated on social media for showing love to a mentally challenged boy on the street

The kindhearted officer of the law drew close to the lad, took him for a bath and had the boy's hair cut off

A transformation video of the boy and the policeman has elicited kind words from netizens as people prayed for him

A policeman has melted the hearts of many people following his kind gesture to a mad boy.

In a heartwarming TikTok video, the policeman was spotted sitting close to the boy with an affectionate expression on his face.

He cleaned up the mad boy. Photo Credit: TikTok/@renita885

In following scenes, the policeman got a pair of scissors and cut off the lad's unkempt hair on the spot before taking him to a place where he bathed him himself.

The lad's look was transformed by virtue of the care the officer showed him. The kindhearted officer is then spotted with an arm across the lad's shoulder.

Social media users showered encomiums on the unidentified policeman.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

linmakafui said:

"God bless and grant you long life officer."

lovely Baby said:

"Please can someone get me the police ‍♀️man number I want to support him for that."

gabrieloduro663 said:

"This what I want to become in future God help me."

@Qhuarbinartuga said:

"May the good lord continue to protect him from any bad eye."

@sandybell said:

"This is the kind of people we in in our country papa police May the God Lord give you more strength and replenish it all."

NhaaDromoMaris said:

"Anytime I see things like this, my hope of good people still in existence becomes high and higher God bless u boss we need people like u."

