A new Black Sherif lookalike has popped up on the internet and in a video he got folks laughing as he danced to Kwaku The Traveller

The young man was at an event and he dressed exactly like Black Sherif as he slayed in oversized jeans, a basketball top and Jordan sneakers

The video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens as they marvelled at the spike in celebrity lookalikes in Ghana

A young man who looks like popular Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, caused a stir at a party. In a video that surfaced from the event, the lookalike danced joyously when the Dj played Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

Black Sherif Lookalike Dances In Oversized Jeans Photo Source: blacksherif, okay101.7fm

Source: UGC

The energetic young man took to the dancefloor and showed off some exquisite dance moves. He shuffled his feet and moved his waist in a flexible manner which synced with the beat of the song.

The Black Sherif lookalike dressed exactly like his mentor. He wore oversized faded jeans and complemented them with a basketball shirt and Jordan sneakers.

He also had on a pair of dark shades with white frames and a durag. The video got social media users laughing as they marvelled at the spike in celebrity lookalikes in Ghana. About four Black Sherif lookalikes have gone viral since the young musician blew up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Black Sherif Lookalike Gets Folks Laughing

atl_cubes_hq said:

All this for free food

lossosaabelemusic wrote:

This one is brown sherif

geepee_vibes commented:

Apparently Ghana has all artists look alike

_lawsofthestreet also wrote:

Which kind jeans be this?

d_afeecionado commented:

Once person blow, him lookalike go come out from nowhere

jagadu1 reacted:

Dude got moves that will def move the song to higher heights. Blanko sheriff !

Black Sherif: New Blacko Lookalike Pops Up; Leaves Many Confused In Video

In a related story, a Ghanaian man who shares a resemblance with musician, Black Sheriff tried to copy his antics in a video.

The young man tried his best to imitate Black Sherif and left many peeps confused as he performed Sherif's 'Always' verse to perfection while mimicking his idol's antics.

The video stirred reactions from netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh