The nominees for this year’s Soundcity MVP awards have been released and singer Burna Boy leads the pack with 8 nomination

Burna Boy was nominated in the African Artiste of the Year, Best Male MVP, Song of the Year, alongside other categories

Aside from Burna Boy, youngster Rema and rave-of-the-moment Ololade Mi Asake bagged seven nominations each

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ahead of the year’s Soundcity MVP award scheduled to take place in Lagos on February 11, the show organisers have announced the nominee list and the Nigerian music industry was duly represented.

Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy had the highest number of nominations which was eight in total.

Kizz Daniel was nominated in 5 categories. Credit: @heisrema @burnagram @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

He was nominated in the ‘African Artiste of the Year’, ‘Listener’s Choice’, ‘Viewer’s Choice’, ‘Digital Artiste of the Year’, ‘Best Male MVP’, and ‘Song of the Year’ categories. He was also nominated twice in the ‘Best Collaboration Category’ for his feature Second Sermon by Black Sheriff and Sungba remix by Asake.

Mavin youngser Rema, and YBNL star Asake bagged seven nominations each. While Kizz Daniel was nominated in 5 categories, singers Omah Lay and Black Sherif were nominated for the first time in 5 categories each.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another Mavin star on the list was Ayra Starr with 4 nominations.

See the full list below

BEST NEW MVP

1. VICTONY (NG)

2. AYRA STARR (NG)

3. YOUNG JONN (NG)

4. SEYI VYBEZ (NG)

5. FAVE (NG)

6. RUGER (NG)

7. BLACK SHERIF (GH)

8. COSTA TITCH (SA)

9. PHINA (TZ)

10. WAKADINALI (KE)

AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

1. BURNA BOY (NG)

2. WIZKID (NG)

3. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TZ)

4. KIDI (GH)

5. MSAKI (SA)

6. ASAKE (NG)

7. REMA (NG)

8. KIZZ DANIEL (NG)

9. TEMZ (NG)

10. ZUCHU (TZ)

BEST COLLABORATION

1. PHEELZ & BNXN FKA BUJU – FINESSE (NG)

2. FIREBOY & ED SHEERAN – PERU (REMIX) (NG)

3. BLACK SHERIF & BURNABOY – SECOND SERMON (GH)

4. CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE (REMIX) FT. MAYORKUN, KING PROMISE & DARKOO (GH)

5. COSTA TITCH – BIG FLEXA FT. C’BUDA M, ALFA KAT, BANABA DES, SDIDA & MAN T (SA)

6. ASAKE – SUNGBA (REMIX) FT. BURNA BOY (NG)

7. KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

8. DALIWONGA – ABO MVELO FT. MELLOW & SLEAZY (SA)

9. MAYORKUN & VICTONY – HOLY FATHER (NG)

10. MAVIN ALL STARS (NG)

BEST HIP-HOP

1. BLACK SHERIF – KWAKU THE TRAVELLER (GH)

2. BLAQBONEZ – BACK IN UNI (NG)

3. M.I – THE GUY (NG)

4. KALIGRAPH (OG) JONES X DAX – HIROSHIMA

5. NASTY C & AKA – LEMONS TO LEMONADES (SA)

6. PSYCHO YP – BANDO DIARIES FT. ODUMODU BLVCK (NG)

7. LADIPOE – RUNNING FT. FIREBOY (NG)

8. WAKADINALI – GERI INENGI FT. SIR BWOY (KE)

9. CHYN – HOSANNA FT. FXTUNE (NG)

10. VECTOR – CLOWNS FT. LADI POE (NG)

LISTENER’S CHOICE

1. OXLADE – KU LO SA (NG)

2. KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

3. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST (NG)

4. CH’CCO & MELLOW & SLEAZY – NKAO TEMPELA (SA)

5. DALIWONGA – ABO MVELO FT. MELLOW & SLEAZY (SA)

6. REMA – CALM DOWN (NG)

7. MAVIN ALL STARS (NG)

8. CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE (REMIX) FT. MAYORKUN, DARKOO & KING PROMISE (GH)

9. BLACK SHERIF – KWAKU THE TRAVELER (GH)

10. PATORANKING – KOLO KOLO FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

VIEWERS CHOICE

1. ASAKE – PBUY (NG)

2. TIMAYA – COLD OUTSIDE FT. BNXN FKA BUJU (NG)

3. KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

4. COSTA TITCH – BIG FLEXA FT. C’BUDA M, ALFA KAT, BANABA DES, SDIDA & MAN T (SA)

5. KIDI – TOUCH IT (GH)

6. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST (NG)

7. REMA – CALM DOWN (NG)

8. CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE (REMIX) FT. MAYORKUN, DARKOO & KING PROMISE (GH)

9. BLACK SHERIF – KWAKU THE TRAVELER (GH)

10. AYRA STARR – RUSH (NG)

DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

1. CKAY (NG)

2. WIZKID (NG)

3. REMA (NG)

4. BURNA BOY (NG)

5. DAVIDO (NG)

6. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TZ)

7. OMAH LAY (NG)

8. 1DA BANTON (NG)

9. ZUCHU (TZ)

10. TEMS (NG)

AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR

1. DJ OBI (NG)

2. DJ TUNEZ (NG)

3. DJ BIG N (NG)

4. UNCLE WAFFLES (SA)

5. DJ MAPHORISA (SA)

6. DJ DIPS (NG)

7. BLACK COFFEE (SA)

8. DJ VYRUSKY (GH)

9. DJ 4KERTY (NG)

10. DJ TARIQO (MZ)

BEST MALE MVP

1. BURNA BOY (NG)

2. WIZKID (NG)

3. ASAKE (NG)

4. DAVIDO (NG)

5. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TN)

6. FOCALISTIC (SA)

7. KIDI (GH)

8. OMAH LAY (NG)

9. REMA (NG)

10. KING PROMISE (GH)

BEST FEMALE MVP

1. TEMS (NG)

2. AYRA STARR (NG)

3. GYAKIE (GH)

4. TIWA SAVAGE (NG)

5. BOOHLE (SA)

6. NINIOLA (NG)

7. NKOSAZANA DAUGHTER (SA)

8. TYLA (SA)

9. ZUCHU (TZ)

10. MSAKI (SA)

AFRICAN PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

1. BLAISEBEATZ (BIG FLEXA)

2. ANDRE VIBEZ (CALM DOWN)

3. MAGICSTICKS (ORGANISE)

4. PHEELZ (FINESSE)

5. NIPHKEYZ (I’M A MESS)

6. TEMPOE (SOWETO)

7. REWARDBEATZ (XTRACOOL)

8. CHOPSTIX (LAST LAST)

9. P.PRIME (WOMAN)

10. S2KIZZY (KWIKWI)

BEST GROUP OR DUO

1. BLAQ DIAMOND (SA)

2. SHOW DEM CAMP (NG)

3. AJEBO HUSTLERS (NG)

4. MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (SA)

5. CAVEMEN (NG)

6. MELLOW & SLEEZY (SA)

7. DOPENATION (GH)

8. BURUKLYN BOYZ (KE)

9. YABABULUKU BOYZ (MZ)

10. NSG (UK, GHANA & NIGERIA)

BEST POP

1. FIREBOY – PERU (REMIX) FT. ED SHEERAN (NG)

2. REMA – CALM DOWN (NG)

3. YOUNG JONN – XTRA COOL (NG)

4. KIDI – TOUCH IT (GH)

5. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – MTASUBIRI FT. ZUCHU (TZ)

6. RUGER - DIOR (NG)

7. OMAH LAY – WOMAN (NG)

8. AYRA STARR - RUSH (NG)

9. CRAYON – IJO LABA LABA (NG)

10. LASMID – FRIDAY NIGHT (GH)

SONG OF THE YEAR

1. OMAH LAY – I’M A MESS (NG)

2. OXLADE – KU LO SA (NG)

3. WANITWA MOS, MASTER KG & LOWSHEEN – SOFA SILAHLANE FT. NKOSAZANA DAUGHTER (SA)

4. BIEN X AARON RIMBUI – MBWE MBWE (KE)

5. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST (NG)

6. CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE REMIX FT. MAYORKUN, KING PROMISE & DARKOO (GH)

7. KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

8. ASAKE – ORGANISE (NG)

9. ZAKES BANTWINI X KASANGO – OSAMA (SA)

10. MAYORKUN & VICTONY – HOLY FATHER (NG)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

1. REMA – CALM DOWN (NG)

2. FIREBOY X ASAKE – BANDANA (NG)

3. COSTA TITCH – BIG FLEXA FT. C’BUDA M, ALFA KAT, BANABA DES, SDIDA & MAN T (SA)

4. ASAKE – PBUY (NG)

5. CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE REMIX FT. MAYORKUN, KING PROMISE & DARKOO (GH)

6. KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

7. ZAKES BANTWINI X KASANGO – OSAMA (SA)

8. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – MTASUBIRI FT. ZUCHU (TZ)

9. BLAQBONEZ – BACK IN UNI (NG)

10. OMAH LAY – SOSO (NG)

Burna Boy, Asake, Davido emerge winners at 8th AFRIMA

Legit.ng reported how the Nigerian music industry continued to dominate Africa as it was visible during the 8th All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) which took place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Dakar Senegal.

A report via Vanguard revealed Grammy award winner Burna Boy won the Best Act in Africa and the Best Album of the Year award.

Wizkid won the Best Act in West Africa award. Davido bagged three awards which included the Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music award for Stand Strong, Best duo or group in African Electro for Champion Sound ft. Focalistic and Best Act in Diaspora Male for Who's True by Tion Wayne.

However, singer Davido's nomination stirred different reactions online as some said:

hazemann9999:

"Chai nawa we understand sha ride on."

henry___koker:

"A lot of nonsense comments ya all pained. who nor drop album don win who drop album who be your goat again?"

Source: Legit.ng