Twenty candidates have been shortlisted by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the position of the new Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

The Cable reports that the candidates were drawn from various ministries, departments and agencies in the country.

A circular released by the FG said that the shortlisting followed reports made available by the anti-corruption agencies on their investigations of those nominated.

It also said that an accreditation process for the candidates is expected to begin on Monday, January 9.

It read in parts:

“Consequently, the shortlisted candidates are to come for the accreditation exercise scheduled to take place from Monday 9th to Wednesday 11th January, 2023 at Olusegun Obasanjo Hall, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Secretariat, Phase lI, Abuja between 8.00 am and 4:00pm each day."

Here is the full list of those shortlisted for the position:

1. Mufutau Bukola (Transportation),

2. Mohammed Aminu Yara’abba (Federal Fire Service),

3. Danladi Zakowi Comfort (Interior),

4. Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Dev. Comm)

5. Mohammed Magaji. M. Doho (Interior)

6. Waziri Amos Samuel (Agric and Rural Development)

7. Madein Oluwatoyin Sakirat (OHCSF)

8. Adaramoye Joseph Oluwole (Humanitarian Affairs)

9. Isa Abubakar (Science, Tech & Innovation)

10. Ogunsemowo Oladipupo Olakunle (Environment)

11. Egbokale Kadiri Charity (Nig. Football Federation)

12. Ibrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission)

13. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (National Salaries, Income & Wages Commission)

14. Bakre Modupe Julianah (NPF)

15. Osakwe Udechukwu Obi (Health)

16. Velvuk Abubakar Sadiq (OAGF)

17. Njeze Bertrand Chukwuma (Surveyors Council of Nigeria)

18. Wali Charled Metule (Special Duties & Intergovernmental Affairs)

19. Dandela Abdulrahman Kassim (Police Affairs)

20. Mohammed Munkaila (Works & Housing).

