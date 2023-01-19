The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a fresh update regarding the 2023 UTME/DE

The board provided a full breakdown of the UTME/DE fees as part of its efforts to put an end to extortion during the registration process

In total, candidates not sitting Mock-UTME will pay N5700 while those sitting Mock-UTME will pay N6700

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a breakdown of all approved fees for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

This was disclosed in a bulletin released by JAMB on Monday, January 16.

JAMB has released a breakdown of the 2023 UTME/DE fees. Photo credit: @stechitegist

Source: Twitter

The breakdown of the UTME/DE fees is as follows:

Application fee (reduced since 2018): N3500

Reading Text: N500

CBT Centre Registration service charge: N700

CBT Centre Service Charge for UTME: N1000

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to JAMB, candidates will not pay any money as a service charge at any CBT centre.

The board also noted that the breakdown of payment will be printed on the e-PIN vending receipt and on the registration slip to avoid extortion.

Consequently, every candidate pays as follows:

UTME Candidates not sitting Mock-UTME: N5700

UTME Candidates sitting Mock-UTME: N6700.

DE Candidates are to pay N4700 for registration.

JAMB resolves to make UTME and DE registration process cashless

Meanwhile, JAMB also said it has resolved to henceforth make the UTME and DE registration process cashless to put a stop to acts of extortion.

The board reiterated that it would be collecting the approved N700 registration fee, N1000 CBT (examination) Fee and N1000 mock UTME service charge on behalf of the various Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres along with its UTME registration fees.

Legit.ng gathers that JAMB will be remitting weekly whatever is due to each registration centre.

JAMB releases registration, exam dates for 2023 UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced it would commence registration for the 2023 UTME from Saturday, January 14 to Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, announced this in a statement released on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

He stated further that the Direct Entry registration would commence from Monday, February 20, to Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng