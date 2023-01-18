Seasoned media personality and host Agatha Amata is overjoyed with the recent development in her life

The Inside Out host has come online to rejoice with her fans and followers over her daughter’s graduation from a London University

Agatha shared lovely pictures of her princess alongside herself and other family members, while netizens dropped congratulatory messages

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Ace Nigerian media entrepreneur, Agatha Amata, is filled with joy as her daughter Steph Amata graduates from a London university.

The inside-out TV host took to social media to share her happiness with her fans and followers, along with pictures of her beautiful daughter.

Media personality Agatha Amata is happy following her daughter Steph Amata's graduation Credit: @agathaamata1

Source: Instagram

According to Agatha, her daughter is now a master’s degree holder in Contemporary Art Theory from the Goldsmiths, University of London.

See Agatha Amata’s post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to Agatha Amata’s post

ighogomina:

"Wow !!! She is so pretty !! Congratulations ma'am."

shangeorgefilms:

"Congratulations sweetheart. ❤️❤️"

yk262:

@agathamata1 Your joy over them will know no bound & you will live long to enjoy the fruits of your labour. AMEN. Congrats! Congrats!! Congrats!!!

msiloemem:

"Congratulations gorgeous thank you for making mum and dad proud ."

andreachikachukwu:

"❤️❤️❤️Yessss blessings always. Congratulations princess."

iamuniquebryan:

"Congratulations to her. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Funny moment Mercy Johnson’s 1st daughter and actress create a viral video

Star actress Mercy Johnson Okojie, has continued to demonstrate the strong bond she shares with her children.

She got more than she bargained for when she saw a hilarious video of herself and her daughters.

In the clip, Mercy was seen carrying her last child, Divine, while her first child, Purity pulled a fast one on her.

Video from Mercy Johnson's daughter's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson and her politician husband, Prince Odi Okojie organized a birthday party in honour of their first child, Purity, who turned 10 on Friday, December 30.

Prince Okojie took to his Instagram page to share a video from the lavish birthday party which came with fun moments for the celebrant as well as guests.

Mercy Johnson’s hubby also penned an appreciation message to those who joined his family to celebrate Purity at 10.

Source: Legit.ng