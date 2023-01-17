Popular Nigerian singer, Portable’s first wife, Omobewaji, recently opened up on the love she has for him

The music star’s wife shared a series of photos and a video of herself with Portable on their visit to Obi Cubana’s office

According to Bewaji, she is not afraid to get divorced if she marries the wrong person but she sees the best of herself when she's with Portable

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable’s first wife, Omobewaji, left netizens gushing over their marriage after she opened up about her love for her husband.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Bewaji shared a series of lovely photos and a video of herself with the Zazu Zeh crooner from when they paid a visit to billionaire businessman Obi Cubana’s office.

In the video, Bewaji and Portable were seen being cute for the camera and even sharing a kiss during the visit.

Portable's wife Omobewaji speaks about her love for singer as they kiss in video. Photos: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Taking to the caption of the post, Bewaji went ahead to explain her fears. According to her, she is afraid of poverty, dying young and marrying the wrong person.

Not stopping there, she added that if she marries the wrong person, she will get a divorce. Bewaji also explained that she sees the best of herself when she’s with Portable.

See her post below:

Fans gush over photos and videos of Portable with his wife

Portable’s wife’s post on how she sees the best of herself when she is with the singer drew a series of heartwarming reactions from fans. Read some of them below:

"One thing I learn abt love is that d real woman will always be with their man God No forget me too ❤️ I love to see happy family like this."

"Main wife no cap"

"What if you don't see the best of you in him again, what are you gonna do?? "

"May God bless your home❤️"

"Don't divorce"

"Emi Oga ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"At least you and your husband don Dey fresh"

"Nah money make you stay mama."

"Baby mama in d mud"

"The main and perfect wife,any other girl na baby mama, na only u we know, enjoy and don't forget am waiting for that biggest shop u hv to open."

Source: Legit.ng