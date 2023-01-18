Popular Nigerian actress, Carolyn Hutchings, is now a masters graduate to the joy of her many fans

The socialite took to her official Instagram page to share her big win with fans as she celebrated the achievement

According to Carolyn, she brags differently after bagging a masters in International Law with GPA 4.09

Popular Nigerian socialite and former actress, Carolyn Hutchings, took to social media to celebrate after completing her masters program at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a video of herself looking proud in her UNILAG graduation gown.

Not stopping there, she explained in her caption that she had bagged a Masters degree in International Law from the university.

Photos, video as Carolyn Hutchings bags masters from Unilag. Photos: @carolynahutchings

Carol also added that she finished as a grade A student with a GPA of 4.09.

She wrote:

“Okkkrrruuuuu.. MSc int. Law .. GPA 4.09(grade A student ) we brag differently ”

See her post below:

See a photo of Carolyn with some of her colleagues below:

See a video from the graduation ceremony below:

Nigerians celebrate Carolyn Hutchings’ masters degree

Shortly after the former actress shared the news of her achievement online, a number of netizens took to her page to celebrate her.

Read some of their comments below:

thisisgraceama:

"Massive congratulations "

bags_by_giftee01:

"Congratulations Ma, I’m happy for you. Keep smashing "

jennie_emeruom:

"Brag for us abeg and pepper our enemy congratulations and more wins."

thearabianspalekki:

"Go girl "

gagacacious:

"Congratulations my sis. Bragging rights wey go havard "

jmindmall:

"Congrats yes! We brag differently jare"

larrypearl_:

"Love to see it congratulations queen"

c9weightlossandskinbeauty:

"Beauty plus brainsCongratulations "

Nice one.

