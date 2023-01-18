Big Brother Naija Tochi has gone on to catch some fun online using the media personality Nedu Wazobia

The reality TV star shared a post asking his fans and followers to lock the door before they go to sleep because of Nedu

Recall that Nedu Wazobia recently opened up about how he walked in on two famous female celebrities sleeping with his rich friend

BBNaija Tochi has gone to ride on the Nedu Wazobia trend amid hilarious reactions from netizens.

The reality TV star warned his fans to remember to check their doors before going to bed in order to avoid Nedu.

Big Brother Naija star Tochi, Media personality Nedu Credit: @tochi.offical, @nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

Remember how Nedu recently revealed how he walked on two famous female celebrities sleeping with his wealthy friend at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja?

That was what led to BBNaija’s Tochi warning his fans against Nedu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See BBNaija Tochi’s post

Netizens react to BBNaija Tochi’s post

khalifa__0052:

Haaa omo which kind wahala be this again but no problem i will lock the door sha."

official_preciouss:

I don lock door comot the key for the mouth of the door. The key Dey under my pillow, make I see who want to collect it and open door."

thenewzladyofficial:

"As in. The matter dey one kind."

henny_drill:

"Oga sharap, una go ignore the info he won pass tk chaff. U sure say u no folo foe celebs wey d pressure us through unholy means of earnings."

omalicha_011:

"Who go help me laugh ??? I still wan understand the joke.‍♀️"

_gloria1218:

"What nedu is telling us is that they left the hotel door open for everyone to see what they are doing and he walked in people should process information before making a comment."

jaci_maria12:

"Nedu was involved he should say the truth and the whole truth. If it was true why is he even talking about it especially for someone he knows . That story is one kind."

Nedu’s ex-wife Hazel drops shade as he unveils new lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nedu's ex-wife Hazel Uzoamaka Ohiri joined the long string of netizens who reacted to the fact that Nedu has now moved on with another woman.

The media personality showed off his new woman, and his ex-wife Hazel took to her Instagram story channel with a post insinuating that Nedu abused her emotionally.

According to Hazel's post, emotional abusers are nice and sweet to everyone except the person they are abusing. People would think you're lying about them.

Source: Legit.ng