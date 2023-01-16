Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has warmed hearts online after sharing a video of her adorable children

The actress was seen with her second-born son, Kharl, who continuously giggled as his brother, Munir, amused him

Many shared funny reactions in the comment section, with some people making comments about the little one’s puffy cheeks

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community after sharing a rare video of her children, Munir and Kharl.

The movie star’s lastborn was spotted giggling as his elder brother Munir teased him behind the camera.

Regina Daniels shared a cute video of her 2nd son. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to Regina, the little man barely laughs and it’s only his brother that can get him to get into a playful mood.

She wrote:

"This is a once-in-a-while laugh from Kharl …. And only moon has the power to do that ….. @princekhalifanwoko."

Watch the cute video below:

Social media users react

queeneth_ozioma said:

"Na this one be my papa born me no DNA required."

flora_divaa said:

"Aswear I thought this baby was a Korea Baby, until I saw that it's ur page, beautiful baby."

itsvibesangel_ said:

"This one is just his father's carbon copy."

sparkydiadem said:

"Una no wan talk wetin dey una mind cute baby though."

ruthiedinma said:

"What is wrong with this kid...he's chubby with the hair style which we all do for our kids to remove birth hair ... you will soon see him shy."

onyilove0 said:

"Happy child❤️ but you can't marry this man and born pikin weh go resemble you, next wife should take note Incase you want to cheat.... update."

lolo_chinyereugo said:

"If the child no fyn for ur eyes look ad pass den commenting rubbish u can’t even create human u come get hand Dey type rubbish for wey small child dt does nt to u."

Source: Legit.ng