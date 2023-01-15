Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently spent time hanging out with some former BBNaija Level Up housemates

Ex-housemate, Kess, shared a video showing the moment the actress reconciled friends, Eloswag and Pharmsavi

Mercy had a word with the reality stars before getting them to share a big hug with her as others watched the lovely moment

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently put on her big sister shoes after hosting some former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates from the Level Up season.

The actress met with the reality stars alongside skit maker, Folagade Banks, at a fancy spot where they had a good time.

Mercy Aigbe settles beef between Eloswag, Pharmsavi in video. Photo: @kess_adjekpovu

Source: Twitter

However, the screen diva equally used the opportunity to settle the longtime beef between friends, Eloswag and Pharmsavi.

Things went cold between the two after Eloswag failed to use his veto power to save his friend, Pharmsavi, who had been nominated for possible eviction.

Colleague, Kess, took to Twitter with a video showing the moment Aigbe took turns to have a chat with the reality stars before getting them to share a big hug and squash their differences.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@my_joy_is_full said:

"Am I the only one who wasn't even aware there was a beef in the first place?"

@kevinpagne said:

"How can two grownup men be needing a woman to reconcile them."

@AmakaSuccess15 said:

"PharmSavi should forgive him pls. This is a new year. Eloswag na werey . Aunty Mercy supposed to wipe u Oraimo cord for neck before the reconciliation ."

@UnusualGold said:

"Wait ooo! Elo and Savi been dey quarrel? Nawa oooo, thank God for the reconciliation, God bless you Aunty Mercy."

@Queen070606 said:

"Auwn thank you aunti mercy such a wonderful woman ."

@Floryadese said:

"Phyna is free-spirited biko.... No Beef anywhere... that one is just secretly pained that she was disgracefully-disqualified while Phyna Won all-round ."

Source: Legit.ng