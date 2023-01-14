Former BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya, has taken to social media with his opinion about Nigerian music gaining global acceptance

According to the billionaire son, singer Burna Boy’s Last Last track played a major role in driving the gospel of African music

Kiddwaya’s post generated mixed reactions from many in the online community with some people countering his submission

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kiddwaya, has riled people up on social media after sharing his two cents about the global acceptance of afrobeats.

Without mincing his words, the reality star in a post shared on his official Twitter page gave all credit to singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy.

According to Kiddwaya, the Grammy-winning musician’s song, Last Last, majorly influenced the acceptance of Nigerian music in the international scene.

Social media users react

nellobrownn said:

"Oyinbo people have always love our music,Come Youngman,Were you just born yesterday?"

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"He is just the Fela of our Generation. Oyibo love Fela’s genre of music and the likes of Angelique kidjo they don’t play with that woman."

ezeqwesiri said:

"Lol. These guys been jamming to Fela / 2baba/ Wiz … Love Nwantiti - Ckay… Davido - If and Fall and of course AKPI the GOAT made us more popular."

rosythrone said:

"It's not cos of that, white people have been appreciating Nigerian music from day one, we're just good to attract the world to our music."

biggest_amara said:

"No, it’s this song that wizkid sang with tems…’only you fit touch my body’ I have forgotten the name of the song. White people love that song eeeehhhh."

omah_leeautos said:

"That’s what y’all said about Wizkid’s Essence."

barrister_uzor said:

"His opinion on the subject of Afrobeats is as psychedelic as his dancing. White people didn't know or appreciate Fela Kuti!"

Burna Boy's Love, Damini album makes history

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy gave his fans and supporters yet another reason to be proud of him.

According to chart data, a platform that keeps track of all remarkable music projects on various charting systems, Love Damini was named the highest-charting Nigerian album of all time on the Billboard 200.

The good news was made public on their official social media account and Burna Boy's fans couldn't hide their excitement as they celebrated with him.

