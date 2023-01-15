The Big Brother Titan show kicked off with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as a co-host, dressed in a dapper ensemble

The media personality rocked a black and white tuxedo with a black shirt underneath and a pair of sunnies

Several fans have taken to the comment section to share beautiful compliments about the host's style

If there is one thing Ebuka Obi-Uchendu know how to do every time, it is his ability to always rock a neat look!

This time is no different.

Photos of Ebuka's look for BBTitan premiere. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

The media personality is co-hosting the Big Brother Titan show which premiered on Sunday, January 15.

And for his first look, he gave fans a dose of some double 07 energy!

He shared photos of his look which saw him looking like a million bucks in a dapper tuxedo with white lapels.

He rocked a black shirt underneath and paired the look with some aviator sunnies and some sleek shoes.

The look was put together by top clothing brand, Atafo.

Swipe to see more photos below:

BBTitan: Internet users react to Ebuka's first look

nancyisimeofficial:

"Yasssss! So ready for all the slayyyyy"

thedotunoloniyo:

"Ahan Ebuka you wan step the new housemates neck??"

mayomiwaofficial:

"I trust you sha But I was expecting a Naija Themed Dress"

amandachisom_:

"Their entire fada"

theladyvhodka:

"He’s back at it !!!!!!"

talahdacosta_official

"He’s back "

