The highly anticipated debut edition of the Big Brother Titans show has kicked off to the excitement of fans

Hosts of the show Lawrence and Ebuka gave fans a preview of the beautiful house where contestants will be spending the next few weeks

A swimming pool and jacuzzi are among the side attractions and fans of the show have taken to social media with their opinions about the house

The opening show of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) kicked off on Sunday night, January 15, to the delight of fans who have been anticipating it.

As expected, the hosts of the season Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence kicked things off by giving viewers their first look at Biggie’s house where contestants will be spending the next few weeks.

Interiors of new BBTitans house. Photo: @bellanaija

Source: Twitter

Like previous seasons of the Big Brother show, the massive house comes with a lot of interesting side attractions for the participants.

Biggie’s house also features a large swimming pool and jacuzzi where housemates will spend time partying during their ron the show.

Check out a video of the house below:

Read what fans are saying on social media

Stellz said:

"There are going to be so many clashes in this BB Titans house. Love to see it #BBTitans."

@Osi_Suave said:

"This BB Titans house is fineeeee."

@kelonline said:

"This BB Titans house is what BB house is supposed to look like na!!"

@K_Toyosi said:

"This BB Titans house is so beautiful."

@fabolousmezu said:

"Omo this bb titan house is giving!!!!!#BBTitans."

