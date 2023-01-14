BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, recently blew hot on social media about celebrities and the upcoming presidential election

The reality show star turned activist noted that the upcoming election has opened our eyes on our ‘so called idols’

According to her, many of them are separating themselves from the elections and giving unserious reasons

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, has called out her fellow celebrities who are separating themselves from Nigeria’s upcoming 2023 presidential election.

Taking to her Twitter platform, the reality star did not mince words as she slammed her fellow celebs who were deliberately not being vocal about it.

According to Tacha, she loves how the election period has opened people’s eyes on many of their so called idols and noted that money is their idol.

Tacha slams fellow celebs who are quiet about the upcoming presidential election. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

“I love how this election period is really opening our eyes to see our “so called Idol’s!!!” NA MONEY Idols all of them be!! Tufia.”

In a subsequent tweet, she explained further by noting that the way her fellow celebs have been separating themselves from the election and giving unserious reasons while at it is truly worrisome.

According to Tacha, they have to be benefitting from the terrible system to remain quiet. She added that their excuses are stupid and that Nigerians deserve their leaders.

She wrote:

“Because the way a lot of us are separating ourselves from this election and giving very unserious reasons is truly worrisome!! You have to be benefiting from this terrible system to be staying quiet!! The excuses are stup!d!! We truly deserve our leaders.”

See her tweets below:

Nigerians react as Tacha calls out fellow celebs for staying quiet on upcoming election

Tacha calling out her fellow celebrities soon created a buzz on social media as netizens reacted.

A number of them praised the BBNaija star for using her platform well as they reminisce on how she rose to fame. Read some of their comments below:

quiscious_piece:

"I so much love this girl. I remember how she started from clout to bbn now to this. I wish lots of babes can b like this. Is not how far but how well. #teamtacha "

mramazing_03:

"You can’t help but agree with Tacha on this, you must be benefiting from this bad system if you are staying quiet."

cherish_pweetyy:

"Some people might not like this girl But you’ve to admit she’s really using her platform well❤️ Nice one Tacha."

official_ose007:

"If you know any celebrity wen collect money, just call out the person. This is democracy, you cannot bully/force people to support a particular candidate….Even Obi said it in his last town hall meeting… “everybody cannot like me”

pbanksdbeatmaker:

"Omo las las dem no Dey judge book by cover "

lavivybakes:

"She has been very vocal about this coming elections. Well done baby girl."

ogocush:

"Everyone must not support your candidate, no matter what you think they are... A lot of surprises after 25 February. Election is deeper than you think, especially in Nigeria."

adult_toys_naija:

"Tunde Ednut is carrying it on his head. Thats enough for some of us. He is really pushing it and that’s the voice of so many people."

carphy_flinks:

"Wen it comes to Nigeria matter,Tacha put am for head like Jheri curl...thanks for always speaking"

mr.commonsense_:

"This is the case of the stone that the builder initially rejected. Who would have thought that it would be Tacha that would be this vocal continuously? Forgive me Tacha, you have shown enough consistency on this path, I respect you."

I love Asiwaju, I might vote for him - Toyin Abraham

Much loved Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has spoken up on her thoughts about All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During a recent interview on TVC’s Your View, the movie star revealed her great love and admiration for Tinubu and went ahead to state her reasons.

According to Abraham, she loves Asiwaju and she might even vote for him to become president.

