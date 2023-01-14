Singer Paul Okoye and his new lover, Ivy, have been trolled by social media users after sharing a video from their trip

The lovebirds couldn’t get their hands off each other as they recorded themselves on camera, with Iby kissing the singer

Internet observers had mixed reactions to the video with some trolls wondering why the singer’s lover hasn’t changed her hairstyle

In spite of the trolls and negative comments from the internet, PSquare singer Paul Okoye and his new lover, Ivy, continue to flaunt their love for all to see.

The celebrity lovebirds are still in vacation mode and at the moment they are spending time together in Dakar, Senegal.

Paul Okoye, lover trolled as they share clip from Senegal trip. Photo: @iamkingrudy/@ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

A recent video shared online captured the two in a sweet embrace as they recorded themselves on camera.

Ivy also went ahead to place a soft kiss on her boyfriend’s face.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

iamgeoffreybiggeo said:

"This rudeboy babe na my kind of girl, babe fine abeg , I wish them well."

propertyplugnaija said:

"There's something Paul is not telling us."

soullesspsychic said:

"Bonjour chop money yet you never change her hairstyle since the unveiling…"

sinthia_unusual said:

"He should try n buy her néw hairs."

maxim__styles said:

"Them don kayamatize odogwu."

ghosttgram_ said:

"These people don carry all the love go Senegal. Abeg make Ona return o. No love for nigeria again ."

the_poshlady said:

"This girl is doing too much and it's becoming annoying ."

remyberry65 said:

"The mumu no show him wife like this oh na people way day say make we vote be this mumu."

Nollywood's Ireti Doyle confirms divorce from colleague Patrick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Ireti Doyle disclosed that she is no longer married to colleague, Patrick Doyle.

The movie star made the disclosure during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

When asked why she refused to address the divorce rumours on social media, Ireti made it clear that her private life isn't anyone's business.

"Do you see me talking about my personal life in public? That is nobody’s business. You are not entitled to that," she said.

Source: Legit.ng