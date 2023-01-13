Ireti Doyle has corrected the rumours that she had her first child at 17, the actress noted that she was 19 when she became a mother

The movie star touched on her marriage to film producer and actor Patrick Doyle with whom she has 6 kids

During an interview with Chude, it was revealed that Ireti endured physical and domestic violence as a teenager

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One striking thing about Ireti Doyle at first glance is her calm demeanour, the actress looks like she doesn't like to be stressed in any form.

The veteran movie star attested to the no-stress claim during her interview with media personality Chude.

Ireti Doyle reveals she's no longer with her hubby Photo credit: @iretidoyle/@patrickdoylemedia

Source: Instagram

Ireti, first of all, put to rest claims that she pushed out her first kid at 17, according to her she became a mum at 19.

She continued by saying she doesn't care what people say about her as she doesn't live her life based on people's fantasies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On her marriage to producer and actor Patrick Doyle, Ireti, who reportedly has six kids for him, revealed that they are officially divorced.

Chude in his speech disclosed that the actress suffered physical and domestic violence as a teen, and she supported his claim as she added that she had no business getting married at that time, not to talk of who she chose to get married to.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ireti's interview

bettyabang:

"This woman! I love her... Her poise, composure, authenticity, & dedication should be studied. Such elegance & grace in a person."

aminaabdulazeez_o:

"I so much admire her pompous personality (if that trait ever existed lol) . The way she talks, sits and look lol."

ada_ixl:

"I love Ireti. If class was a person."

simply_adaeze:

"This woman! Love her so much."

comffy_love_007:

"I so much love everything about her, HRM ❤️"

Zinoleesky opens up on breakup with Naira Marley’s sister

Nigerian singer Zinoleesky in an interview while talking about his relationship with his boss, Naira Marley opened up about his relationship status.

Touching on dating the label boss' sister Shubomi, the singer declared that he was single as their relationship ended.

Zinoleesky continued by saying that he didn't have to explain himself to Naira Marley who didn't take it anyhow or drag him when he realized that he broke up with his sister.

Source: Legit.ng