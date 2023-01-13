Like a dutiful husband, Lateef Adedimeji stood by and offered words of encouragement to his wife Mo Bimpe while learning a new skill

In the video shared by the actor on their couple page, Bimpe was seen on a bicycle struggling to get her legs up as a man gave her directions

All through the video, the actress used her body to push the bicycle forward as her legs refused to leave the ground

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular actor Lateef Adedimeji rated his wife a two out of ten after he shared a video of her taking bicycle riding lessons.

The actress who was being tutored by a man while her husband filmed tried to keep her legs off the ground but couldn't.

Reactions as Mo Bimpe learns to ride bicycle Photo credit: @theadedimejisofficial

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe finally settled for using her legs on the ground and her body to push the bicycle forward as she moved around.

All through the video, her husband Lateef's voice was heard as he encouraged her and also told her what to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My madam is learning oo Oya Rate her over 10. I rate her 2"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

adebi.yi13:

"She didn't even touch the pedal with her leg, well with time she will get there."

simply_moren:

"Here u go perfect perfect for sumtin wey no near perfect 0.2 sha "

funmi_balogun:

"Which kind 2? Abeg na minus 2 she still dey owe mark down, when she sabi she go minus am from d ones she score."

depejufoods:

"Ah Alhaji, you rate her 2 bawo? Shey you didn't see how firm her hand is on the bicycle and how focused she is? That is technicality. Oya, increase her mark to like 2.75‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

anuisabella:

"Don’t you think she should learn other things bro as she has over grown that class please."

areum_maya:

"the fun that comes with learning something new, together with someone you love.... The feeling is good honestly "

Lateef Adedimeji renders quran recitations in slow worship with Sola Allyson

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji shared an impressive video of him and popular gospel singer Sola Allyson performing together at an event.

The video started with Lateef singing about God’s goodness and how he had received mercy.

Allyson came in with the popular Christian song ‘Olorun To Lagbara’ before the actor rendered quranic recitations in another clip of the video.

Source: Legit.ng