Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu’s fans recently reached out to her about a birthday surprise

In a private message to Mama Imade, a fan noted that they were already contributing money to make the day special

Sophie reacted to the show of love by getting emotional and noted that her birthday is still in June

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu’s fans recently opened up on their plans for her birthday.

One of the fans shared the details on this in a private message to Mama Imade’s on social media.

According to the fan, they want to surprise Sophie in a big way when she clocks a new age and they asked her what she would like to receive.

Fans of Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu plan to surprise her on her birthday. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The fan added that monetary contributions for the birthday had already started and they were considering buying her a car or something huge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The netizen also asked Sophie how they could get through to her. According to them, they had been trying to contact her cousin and others but no response.

Sophie gets emotional

Sophie shared the fan’s message on her Snapchat profile and reacted in an emotional way. She asked her fans not to make her cry and explained that her birthday is still in June.

The socialite however gave in to their request and dropped her email address that they could reach her on.

See the post below:

Netizens react as Sophia Momodu’s fans make plan to surprise her on birthday

The exchange between Sophie and her fan made the rounds online and raised some interesting comments. Read some of them below:

daytoday_store_in_lagos:

"I love her and she deserve to be happy"

teebabym:

"She deserves even more !!! "

chilindis8:

"Happy 4 her.They feel shes heart broken and want to compesate her"

opemipoju1:

"She does deserve it, if bbnaija fans can do it so can association of fans if Davido baby mamas do it, Chioma’s fans will now copy it, unending fuulishness from Nigerian women."

idunnu_glaaa:

"As in millionaire Davido baby mama? E pain dem "

Bovi reveals how badly he misses Davido

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, reacted to Davido’s long social media absence in an interesting way.

Taking to social media via his Twitter page, Bovi confessed to missing Davido just like missing a babe who broke his heart.

According to Bovi, he is ready to go all out for any show Davido will be holding in 2023. He noted that no matter the date, he will be in a front-row seat and singing along till he loses his voice.

Source: Legit.ng