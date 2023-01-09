Popular Nigerian comedian has joined many other fans to reveal how much he misses singer, Davido

Taking to social media via his Twitter page, Bovi confessed to missing Davido just like missing a babe who broke his heart

Bovi’s post went viral on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has reacted to Davido’s long social media absence in an interesting way.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the socialite admitted to greatly missing the singer and revealed his plan for when Davido finally makes a reappearance.

According to Bovi, he is ready to go all out for any show Davido will be holding in 2023. He noted that no matter the date, he will be on a front row seat and singing along till he loses his voice.

Fans react as Bovi expresses how much he misses Davido. Photos: @officialbovi, @davido

Source: Twitter

Not stopping there, Bovi added that he was missing Davido as if a babe broke his heart.

He tweeted:

“I don’t know the dates. But anything davido Dey do this year, I’m front row screaming myself sour. I’m missing davido like babe wey break my heart.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Bovi admits to greatly missing Davido

A number of netizens were amused by Bovi’s post as they reacted to it online. Read some of their comments below:

emcee_reborn:

"No be lie...we plenty for this table."

parker_ojugo:

"Make we no lie 001 na vibes only for this country "

havilahdivas101:

"We r many."

blaq_barbie_:

"Lmaoooo me too o! Not a fan but I miss him like madt!"

chichi1beke:

"I know it’s all love but no one should put pressure on the guy. Let him take all the time that he needs to grief, get counselling, etc and then come back whenever he is ready."

sophyfierce:

"I swear me too!! The way I'm feeling down, if David makes me a comeback now ehn I will forget that I'm broke and start smiling genuinely. That's how much my love for Davido is."

fully_graced:

"Eye service."

femi___fly:

"I didn’t attend any concert last year since David didn’t headline any so I’m guessing this year he’s going to na me and Bovi go dey front row "

Video of Chris Brown singing Davido's song trends

A video clip of American singer Chris Brown singing a song he did with Davido during a performance at a show in Texas has gone viral.

The U.S. pop singer in the trending clip caught the attention of many Nigerians when he was heard and seen performing the song with some Yoruba lyrics.

The song Chris Brown sang was a track off Davido's second studio album, ABT. Many netizens in reaction to the track noted that the song and the OBO's sophomore album are hugely underrated.

Source: Legit.ng