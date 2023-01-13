Queen Korth, mother of Sina Rambo’s estranged wife has taken to social media to call out grieving singer, Davido

The aggrieved mum shared a screenshot while accusing Davido of threatening her daughter who recently parted ways with his cousin

Queen Korth’s post has since gone viral on social media and sparked mixed reactions from many people

Singer Davido and his woman, Chioma, have been dragged into the ongoing marital drama between his cousin, Sina Rambo, and estranged wife, Korth.

Just recently, Rambo’s mother-in-law identified as Queen Korth on Instagram took to the social media platform to call out Davido.

Sina Rambo's mother-in-law calls out Davido. Photo: @davido/@sinarambo/@queen.korth

The aggrieved mum in her post stated that the singer should be held responsible if anything happens to her daughter, as she accused him of issuing a threat.

"I want the whole world to know that if anything happens to my daughter, Davido Adeleke should be held responsible as he has threatened to deal with her," her post read in part.

In a different portion of the IG post, Queen Korth dared Davido to produce evidence that her daughter hurled insults at his partner, Chioma.

She claimed they have been getting several threats and have been ignoring them, but wouldn’t be doing that this time around.

Social media users react

daddyfreeze said:

"Hold your daughter responsible ma and face your front."

nene_george said:

"That’s a family business, they’ll settle."

micheal___x said:

"Y’all abeg leave David out of this una family matter, shey na David marry ur daughter ni."

jasminee_royale said:

"Adelekes and drama be like 5&6."

leeeymarrh said:

"Adelekes with the dramas … na only them get various kind of in-laws."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"That girl crossed boundaries when she mentioned chioma that day in her rànt. Like know your limit even if you want to justify yourself to the world. That woman is mournîng."

steph.anny__ said:

"Fraukorth didn’t say anything she rather avoided it na fans las las dey cause nonsense, cos I don’t knw why that person mentioned chioma under fraukorth post."

