EKEDC has announced a seven-day planned power outage in Apapa, Lagos

The disruption is due to the relocation of 33kV feeder cables and transformer cables at the Apapa Transmission Station

Customers on affected feeders have been advised to plan, as the electricity supply will be interrupted daily

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The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a planned power outage in parts of Apapa, Lagos, to enable critical network upgrade works.

The outage, which will last seven days, is scheduled from Thursday, April 16 to Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

EKEDC announces 7-day power outage in Apapa for major network upgrade Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Customers in the affected areas have been advised to make necessary arrangements ahead of the disruption.

Network upgrade to affect power supply

According to a notice issued to customers, the planned outage will occur daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

EKEDC explained that the disruption is necessary to enable the relocation of 33kV feeder cables and two 15MVA 33kV transformer cables to new junction chambers and a switch room at the Apapa Transmission Station.

The company noted that the upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the electricity distribution network and improve service delivery in the area.

Areas affected

Customers connected to the following feeders will be impacted during the outage period:

Brosset, Shell Tank, Mobil, Central, Plaza, NIMASA, Wharf Road, Commercial, Warehouse, Ajegunle Express, Boundary, Olodi, and Beachland.

Electricity supply to these feeders will be temporarily unavailable during the stated hours each day.

Official statement

The statement reads:

“Dear Valued Customer, please be informed that there will be a planned power outage to enable the relocation of 33kV feeder cables and 2x15MVA 33kV transformer cables to the new junction chambers and switch room at Apapa Transmission Station.

"Date: Thursday, April 16 to Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily

"Affected feeders: Brosset, Shell Tank, Mobil, Central, Plaza, NIMASA, Wharf Road, Commercial, Warehouse, Ajegunle Express, Boundary, Olodi, and Beachland.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this period.”

Residents urged to prepare as EKEDC begins maintenance works Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

TCN maintenance exercise

In a related development, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it has scheduled a maintenance exercise at its Lafia 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During this period, TCN’s maintenance crew will carry out work on the 330kV APIR/Lafia Transmission Line 1 switchgears.

However, the company noted that there will be no loss of electricity supply, as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will continue to off-take power from the substation to serve customers connected to the facility.

19 hours of power outage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced a scheduled electricity outage expected to last about 19 hours in parts of Kogi State.

In a public notice to customers, the company said the affected areas include Lokoja, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks, and nearby communities.

Source: Legit.ng