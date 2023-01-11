Popular Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti’s wife, Yeide, took to social media to celebrate him on his birthday

The celebrity chef’s music star husband clocked the milestone age of 40 on January 11, 2023

Yeide explained how much Seun Kuti means to her and more in the sweet birthday message that left fans gushing

Popular Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti’s wife, Yeide, melted hearts on social media with her birthday message to her husband as he clocked 40.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Yeide shared a powerful yet romantic photo of herself with her man and accompanied it with a touching caption.

The mother of one had so much to say about her music star husband and she went ahead to gush over how life is more fun with him by her side.

Seun Kuti's wife's touching 40th birthday message to singer trends.

Source: Instagram

According to Yeide, Seun Kuti is one of a kind, he is her rock and they are going to keep rocking each other’s world.

The chef noted that there’s no one she would rather have by her side to go through the highs and lows of life with.

Part of her post reads:

“I always have so much to say every year! Because you never stop rocking my world. But I am making it simple! Life is more fun with you by my side baby. You are one of a kind! Rare asf! You are my rock! And we are going to keep rocking each other's world! Thanks for all the priceless memories we’ve made together!! I pray that the ancestors continue to guide you through the right parts.”

See the birthday post below:

Fans react as Seun Kuti’s wife celebrates him with sweet words on 40th birthday

Seun Kuti’s wife’s birthday post to her man left many fans gushing and they reacted to it on social media. Read some of their comments below:

iamdivinesol:

" The wife you are to this King deserves acknowledgment and Praise!! You are the EPITOME of a wife and im thankful to it all first hand. The love that exist between the two of you, most will never know!! I love you both‼️"

aramidearemmy:

"Happy birthday to ur hubby."

billme__:

"I go love ooooo happy birthday assistant birthday girl and birthday boy!! @chefyeidekuti @bigbirdkuti."

therealabby____:

"Happy birthday sir wish you more life and prosperity on this day I pray everything you lay your hands on comes out good and shiny "

mrs_shabi:

"This rock is uncrushable❤️. Birthday blessings."

elleeezbeth:

"Happy birthday to your husband, you are both amazing people and May your love continue to wax stronger & May all your dreams come true "

segun_okewumi:

"You've got one of the Greatest man ever. I join you in celebration of his new age. Happy Birthday to the Man of honor "

tolu_mehn:

"A king and her queen !!! May ancestors be praise."

Seun Kuti channels powerful god in 40th birthday photos

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, who has witnessed his 40th birthday celebration in good spirits.

The Grammy-nominated musician took to his official Instagram page with a photo specially taken in celebration of the new age.

Apparently, Kuti teamed up with celebrity photographer, Kelechi Amadi, to come up with powerful images that truly capture how he is feeling as a new 40-year-old.

