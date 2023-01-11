Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to singer Brymo’s tribalist statements on social media

Taking to his official Instagram page, Freeze spoke about Brymo saying Igbos are useless people

The OAP advised Brymo to apologise to Igbos for what he called hate speech and noted that he should not throw people’s respect down the drain

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has joined many others crying out over singer Brymo’s hate speech against Igbos on social media.

Recall that Brymo had been trending for negative reasons after showing his support for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while also insulting Igbos in the same vein.

The Olanrewaju crooner recently called Igbos useless people on social media and Daddy Freeze addressed his statement.

Daddy Freeze has told Brymo to apologise to Igbos. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @byrmoolawale

Source: Instagram

The media personality noted his respect for the singer and how he has the right to have an opinion but explained that his statements were hate speech and advised him to tender an apology to Igbos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Freeze wrote:

“Dear Brymo, I respect you. Don't throw that respect down the drain. I know you have the right to an opinion. However, this isn't an opinion, this is 'H8' speech and will cost you your fans and followers. I would recommend an apology to the igbos.”

See the post below:

Celebrities and fans react as Freeze tells Brymo to apologise to Igbos

After the media personality shared his post, a number of netizens, including celebrities reacted to it. Some of them noted that it was too late for Brymo not to lose their respect while others expressed disgust over his hate speech.

Read some of their comments below:

obinwanne01:

"It took me more than 10years to realise that this guy is a tribal biggot just lost a fan."

official_ikechukwu:

"Which kind respect still dey. Abeg."

briggygold_:

"Seriously, we dont need his apology. We are shinning he can't stand it. As e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us...."

pretty_queenann:

"I don’t think this guy is normal anymore make I sha go unfollow too I’m not igbo but I believe In Unity and Love for all Nigerians."

ashiwajew:

"Daddy Freeze that tweet from Brymo is a response to a particular tweet made by one Estee Udokang but the tweet has been deleted by Estee Udokang. So I suspect that the tweet contains insensitive statements for Brymo to have given that type of response as a form of counter."

therealfemi:

"He already said "Dear easterners im not sorry " That was it for me."

ebusbel:

"Action and reaction are equal and opposite…. Election will come and go….!!! But for he’s utterances, we’ll hold him accountable."

inspired_cards:

"Abegi! We’re all tribalistic in Nigeria. Even Igbos have said worst about Yorubas & Hausas…..Old news. Nothing new here. I don’t see why an apology is needed.‍♀️ We yab each other all the time. Put a Tinubu post up and come and read abuses because person father wants to run for president. All tribes in Nigeria have taken it too far. Brymo, if you don’t apologize it ain’t taking nothing out of my life. Real knows Real."

Paul Psquare calls out Brymo over tribal speech

Peter Okoye of the Psquare music duo, has weighed in on the social media posts by Brymo about the Igbo people of Nigeria.

Over the past few days, Brymo has been on an online tirade about his political leanings in the coming election, touting Asiwaju Tinubu as his preferred choice.

However, his tweets about Peter Obi and the Igbo people of Nigeria have left many people worked up.

Source: Legit.ng