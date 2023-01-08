Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has taken to social media to caution against bigoted preaching because of the elections

His post comes amidst singer Brymo's disturbing tweets against the Igbo people of Nigeria

The Psquare member in his own tweet advised Brymo to mind what he preaches as elections will come and pass

Peter Okoye of the Psquare music duo, has weighed in on the social media posts by Brymo about the Igbo people of Nigeria.

Photos of the two singers. Credit: @iamkingrudy, @brymolawale

Source: Instagram

Over the past few days, the singer has been on an online tirade about his political leanings in the coming election, touting Asiwaju Tinubu as his preferred choice.

However, his tweets about Peter Obi and the Igbo people of Nigeria have left many people worked up.

One such person is Paul Okoye of Psquare music duo.

The singer put out a tweet, expressing his disappointment in Brymi, advising him to watch the things he promotes in the name of elections.

In his words:

"Mind what you are preaching .. election will come and go,we all will move on …But you decided to be a tribal bigot because you think you are getting some attention by insulting a particular region of Nigeria and some people are praising you. as an artiste I’m only disappointed."

See tweet below:

The tweet appears to be in response to this tweet below by Brymo:

Social media users react to Paul Psquare's tweet

_obiageli__:

"Brymo just needs attention since he’s no longer getting it from his music career."

chief_buddle:

"These is hate speech and these is how ethnic riots happen....it should noted that byrmo made hate speech towards Ndi igbo any igbo causalities should be attributed to these tweet."

_big_ann:

"Rude boy is so right, election will come and go but words spoken (in this case written) might work against you tomorrow…. Be careful, politicians are friends behind closed doors, don’t be unfortunat_e because of them."

desmond_dex:

"I blame ice Prince for giving him those two verses wey mek I’m relevant over 10 years ago and Na so problem dey tek start oh and Na innocent people go dey collect because of tribalism."

__tayo556:

"I’m a typical Yoruba boy, but I’m highly disappointed in brymo."

y3tund3_mi:

"Brymo no con get sense as i expect sha chai! As i like him reach‍♀️"

donpv_official:

"No wonder.. Arambe is Ur only hit single... Ur music career is as shallow who u support.."

"Shut up": Brymo slams comedian KlintonCod who is abroad for saying he prays Peter Obi wins 2023 election

Meanwhile, Brymo recently got in a vicious Twitter back-and-forth with a Nigerian comedian based abroad.

The altercation didn't also stop with the comedian, as other netizens got involved, and the exchange went further.

Brymo had noted his reasons for choosing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his candidate ahead of Peter Obi, without even considering Atiku Abubakar at all.

Source: Legit.ng