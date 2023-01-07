Famous Nigerian female disc jockey DJ Cuppy recently sparked emotions online with a tweet she shared

The billionaire heiress got dragged by a troll over a grammatical blunder she made in her and when she tried to correct the error she made another one

However, fans have reacted to Cuppy and the troll's exchange, noting that the singer needs not to worry about speaking good English because her account balance speaks volumes for her

Famous female disc jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire, DJ Cuppy recently got dragged on the street of Twitter over a tweet she made that was alleged by a troll to be riddled with grammatical blunders.

A conversation was sparked online when a troll reacted to a comment dropped on Twitter by Cuppy. The singer had noted that she had never been happier in her.

A grammatical blunder by billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy wrote saying, 'I'm so happy', then came back to correct herself and said 'Am'. A troll reacted to the correction, questioning the type of education and the school she attended abroad to acquire such poor lessons in English.

Netizens, however, reacted in a different direction to the criticism of the troll, as he was slammed for criticizing someone who was obviously richer than he was.

See Cuppy's grammatical blunder that was pointed out by a Nigerian on Twitter:

See how netizens to a troll who criticized Cuppy over a grammatical blunder she made online

@max_milly____:

"Nah account balance go make a person happy."

@ibifaith:

"Empty pocket with plenty English correction!!! Year go still end on-top zero account balance."

@oluwafunmigold:

"I’m so happy *** hold on… that’s a rich girl so whatever she says is correct abeg … lemme rest."

@aboogie.aboogie:

"All these oversabi people. She was right. "I'm" can be used because she was writing an informal sentence."

@iam_aliciabiz:

"Online professors wey no get shi shi."

@larry_gaaga70:

"Wetin concern me and rich kid argument."

@no_id_pastor:

"This life just get money. Anything wey you do no pray to poor oo because if you do you go suffer am. Imagine say na one poor girl they do this mistake, all of una go carry teeth they look for the girl school. Where she come from. It is well."

Source: Legit.ng