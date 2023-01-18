Big Brother Titan (BBTitans) housemate, Nana has stirred emotions online as shares some really deep and personal pains from her childhood during a conversation with her colleagues

Nana revealed that she's had to be in the streets from a very young age and had to fend for herself

She also shared that her father labelled her as a mistake and refused to take responsibility for her upkeep as a child

Nana, one of the 10 Nigerians in the BBTitans house, recently got people talking online after she shared her very touching and painful childhood story with her colleagues.

The reality TV star noted that her father never loved or cared about her. Nana also revealed that her father at some point in her life tagged her as a mistake.

Big Brother Titan star, Nana, recently stirred emotions online with some deeply personal revelations she made during a conversation on the show. Photo credit: @nanaofficia_1

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, she also noted that she owes her mum nothing in life because she also never cared about her survival.

Nana noted that she was once pregnant for six months, and she didn't know. She said the child died inside of her and decayed.

The BBTitan also shared that she's had to be in the streets from a very early age, all in the bid for survival.

Read Nana's painful story in her own words below:

See how Nigerians have reacted to Nana's tough childhood story

@_lily_among_thorns_:

"They have started. There is nothing anybody will say that will touch my heart this year."

@veevogee:

"Two days una don dey give life history. Am I the only one not interested in this particular One???"

@jennyoliver313:

"Let’s normalize taking responsibilities for our actions, na pikin way won spoil go spoil."

@queen.veeeev:

"Toxic parenting is very rampant in African homes..."

@pheebskimnani_:

"There are some things you should take to the grave, or your therapist. I see no reason why anyone deserved to hear this."

@raman.farrari:

"Nigerians will dig ur real story out. Shortly."

@gwillz._:

"Madam you chose to do what ever you did by yourself. Na your parents Nai carry your leg go stamp for street? Abeg rest."

@d_realsparkamani:

"She just quick confess before e cast! Isn’t it thesame girl that said she went to Cyprus?"

Source: Legit.ng