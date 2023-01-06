One of Ukraine's top music bands, TVORCHI, has a 25-year-old Nigerian, Jefferey, as its band member

The TVORCHI band has continued to build their fan base in Ukraine and Jefferey has spoken on how he found himself making music in a foreign country

While speaking to Legit.ng’s Owolawi Taiwo, the 25-year-old singer spoke on his Nigerian background, why he abandoned pharmacy for music, his plans for Afrobeats and more

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is a common saying that Nigerians are in every part of the world and that they make sure their presence is felt. This statement rings truer than ever in the case of 25-year-old Nigerian singer, Jefferey, who is a band member of Ukraine’s leading music group, TVORCHI.

Just like many young Nigerians who relocated abroad, the young singer pursued further education in Ukraine but ended up going after his passion for music.

Jefferey, whose birth name is Jimoh Augustus Kehinde, spoke with Legit.ng on how he came to be in Ukraine despite growing up in Nigeria.

Nigerian member of Ukrainian music band TVORCHI fell in love with music. Photo: Detali Agency

Source: UGC

According to the 25-year-old musician, whose dad is from Kwara state and his mum from Edo state, he came to Ukraine completely by chance in 2013 when he could not study his course of choice, Aeronautical Engineering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When faced with the choice of either going to the UK to be with his family or travelling to Ukraine, he chose the latter for the adventure because he had never been there.

He said:

“I came here completely by chance in early December 2013. I didn’t get to study my preferred career of choice - Aeronautical engineering. So I was asked to choose between going to the UK to be with my family or going to the Ukraine to study medicine. I chose Ukraine for the adventure considering I’d never been here before.”

Adjusting to being in Ukraine did not prove easy for Jefferey who had to study the language for a whole year before starting his university education.

I have a passion for music

Also during the interview, the TVORCHI band member shed more light on how he became a part of the music industry in Ukraine.

According to Jefferey, he got into music because of his passion for it and since he had already learned the language, singing was not a problem.

He also said:

“Music was a decision I made when my university days were almost over. I decided to stay in Ukraine because I thought music was something worth pursuing and something I would enjoy doing. I did talk to my parents about it and they supported my decision.”

Jefferey who also plays a number of musical instruments explained that music had been a passion of his since his high school days and he took the opportunity to become a part of it once it presented itself.

The music star added that he was a choirmaster in his secondary school for about six years and he learned to play different instruments.

“I was the choir master in high school for about 6 years and I learnt to play the local drum, a bit of the guitar, the piccolo and the drum set and I just kinda fell in love with the whole idea of creating original music”, he said.

Jefferey added that he found power for his passion in music in Ukraine and when he met his bandmate, Andrew, they created TVORCHI.

He said:

“Then I found a new power of my music passion in Ukraine, when I met Andrew and our team and we created the band - TVORCHI. Our love with music and the messages that we put into our work led us to victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine 2023. We wrote a song named ‘Heart of Steel’ with which we have an important message to show to Europe and the rest of the world.”

Ukrainian music band's Nigerian member Jefferey speaks on how it all started. Photo: Detali Agency.

Source: UGC

How TVORCHI group was founded

The young Nigerian singer also spoke on how he was on his way back home from the field after playing football when his band member, Andrew, tapped him on his shoulder and made a deal that he could teach him Ukrainian in exchange for Jefferey teaching him English.

From that being their first meeting together, it progressed into a partnership when they realised they worked well together.

“We realized we could work well together when I sang him a happy birthday song and played the guitar on his birthday."

A while after that he played some beats while we were having dinner in his kitchen and I started writing some lyrics and that’s how it began.”

I am still connected to my Nigerian roots

Jefferey also spoke on how he is still very much connected to Nigeria despite being in Ukraine for many years and making a career in music for himself in the country.

He disclosed how their TVORCHI band has been very open to collaborations with Nigerian musicians even though they haven’t had any yet.

The singer said:

“I think building our image is an integral part of the process and we’re still on that journey but yes, we plan to release some Afrobeats in the nearest future because it’s just a really big part of who I am and it’s also something I would really love to do and experiment with.”

Ukrainian music band's Nigerian member, Jefferey, studied pharmacy but decided to pursue music. Photo: Detali Agency

Source: UGC

How I left pharmacy to focus on music

Jefferey of the TVORCHI group shed light on his medical studies now that he is being recognized for his music in Ukraine. According to the 25-year-old singer, he had his bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy at the age of 22 before deciding to focus on music because it makes him happier.

He said:

“I graduated with a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy at 22 years old and after that with a masters in Business innovation and management.

:Then I decided to stay and make music my main focus. I’m happier when I make music. Besides, I have knowledge from university which is important for me in everyday life.”

I want to expose Ukrainians to the beauty of Afrobeats

The Nigerian-Ukrainian band member spoke on how infusing Afrobeats into TVORCHI’s music is already in the works. According to him, it would be a blow to their talent if they did not try to put out something.

Jefferey added that he also wants to expose the Ukrainian people and Europeans at large to the beauty of Afrobeats.

In his words:

“It would be a sounding blow to our music making abilities if we don’t try to put out something at least. And personally I would like to expose the Ukrainian people and the whole of Europe to the beauty and versatility of Afrobeats.”

The war in Ukraine is a crime against humanity

The Nigerian singer also spoke on the war in Ukraine and described it as a crime against humanity. According to him, it wasn’t something he ever thought he would experience.

He added:

“This terrible war helped us dare to write new songs to support Ukrainians and share the information about the war to other countries at support events. We’re doing all we can to help as much as we can. We are fighting with all the brave Ukrainians. And I believe Ukraine is heading towards victory.”

Nigerian-Ukrainian band to represent Ukraine in 2023 Eurovision contest

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in May 2023 and fans are already excited for what is to come.

Nigerian and Ukrainian band, TVORCHI, have been announced as one of the music groups that will be present at the competition set to hold in the Liverpool Arena in the United Kingdom (UK).

TVORCHI will be representing Ukraine in the contest and the band will be performing its song, Heart of Steel, Eurovision reports.

Source: Legit.ng