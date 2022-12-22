A young Nigerian man has celebrated graduating from the university with an incredible record

Alamu Azeez Adebayo finished from the department of political science, faculty of social sciences with a 4.59 CGPA

Alamu's stellar result meant he has shattered a 40-year-old record that had stood since the department was established

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

History has been made in the department of political science at the faculty of social sciences at the University of Ilorin as a young man bagged a first-class degree in style.

The smart man identified as Alamu Azeez Adebayo shattered a 40-year-old record that had stood since the department was established as he graduated with a CGPA of 4.59 in a 5.0 grading system.

Young man breaks 40-year-old record as he graduates with a first-Class /Credit:@alamuazeezadebayo

Source: Facebook

A record breaker

Celebrating his academic feat on Facebook, Alamu appreciated God for being the first student in 40 years to Graduate with first-class grade from his department.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Congratulations to me Alamu Azeez Adebayo as I become the first student to Graduate with FIRST CLASS grade from the Department of Political Science, University of Ilorin since 40 years of establishment."

It was not an easy task

While speaking with legit.ng, Alamu said he can't fathom he achieved the feat because it wasn't an easy task

He also said he was faced with different challenges as he was too involved in the university's extracurricular activities but his determination allowed him to scale through.

"As for the challenges, it was the fact that I was too busy for myself attending to tutorials, mentorship, volunteerism, religious life and several other activities coupled with being the Class Governor. I scaled through all these with enthusiastic determination that I want to achieve this and I did it." he said

I want to focus on public policy development

The young man expressed his desire to specialize in Public Policy. I chose this path because I'm passionate about Development.

He summed his interest in the field as a desire to manage and formulate the best form of developmental policies for Nigeria in future.

"I've plans to model more academic success specializing in Public Policy. I chose this path because I'm passionate about Development. I wish to become that man that Nigeria would be proud of when it comes to matters of Public Importance who is experienced on public sector administration & management and can formulate and implement the best form of policies that would change the tune of events in the country to normalcy." he said

Nigerians celebrate him

Kayode Michael said:

"You came, you saw and you conquered. Congratulations to you on this unmatched feat."

Murtado Ahmad said:

"Congratulations on this groundbreaking success. I will say it’s well deserved, biidhniLlah! BārakaLlohu fīh."

Ahmad Abdulsalām said:

"You eventually end first class drought. Congratulations , I celebrate you boss."

Olaniyan Anthony said:

"Congratulations to you my dear son, may Almighty God continue to protect you and strengthen you in Jesus name, keep it up God is ur strength."

E MI Loju said:

"This is top notch and well academic performance."

Young man graduates the only first-class student in his department

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian graduate had finished as the only first-class student in his department.

In a LinkedIn post, the biology graduate stated that he was honoured with an award at their convocation ceremony as the best graduating student

Sharing a photo of the convocation paper confirming his academic achievement, Alex said it had been a stressful and discouraging 5 years at the university, stressing that God's grace was his stimulating strength.

Source: Legit.ng