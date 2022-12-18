Preparations are already on hand for the 2023 edition of the highly-acclaimed Eurovision song contest

Nigerian and Ukrainian fans will have something exciting to look forward to as music band Tvorchi is set to represent Ukraine

In a post shared via Twitter, the organizers confirmed that the music band will be performing their song, Heart of Steel, at the contest

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in May 2023 and fans are already excited for what is to come.

Nigerian and Ukrainian band, Tvorchi, have been announced as one of the music groups that will be present at the competition set to hold in the Liverpool Arena in the United Kingdom (UK).

Nigerian-Ukrainian band Tvorchi set to participate in Eurovision 2023 competition. Photo: @tvorchi

Source: Instagram

Tvorchi will be representing Ukraine in the contest and the band will be performing its song, Heart of Steel, Eurovision reports.

Organizers also confirmed Tvorchi’s participation in a post shared on Twitter. See below:

The two-man band was formed by friends, Jefferey and Andriy, in 2018 while they were studying at the Ternopil National Medical University in west Ukraine.

Listen to the band's Heart of Steel song below:

In a post shared on Instagram, the band members extended their appreciation to fans for being trusted to represent Ukraine in the contest.

"Thank you, people with hearts of steel! We will do everything to properly represent Ukraine and our eternity! THANK YOU."

See post below:

Eurovision 2023 contest will be hosted by Go_A’s Kateryna Pavlenko, 2013’s Zlata Ognevich and Timur Miroshnychenko.

Ukrainian rap group, Kalush Orchestra, won the 2022 contest with their song, Stefania, but the country couldn't host the event due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mixed reactions on social media

@jomesii said:

"Kinda happy but Jerry and Krut deserved to win!!"

@_orangeeye said:

"Omg I voted for them It's so strange to hear bad comments from foreigners, bc these guys really worked a lot for years, and their lyrics are so relatable for Ukrainians fr."

@omegothic said:

"People say "doesn't have the winner potential" isn't it exactly what y'all wanted make up your minds already."

@forumone2015 said:

"I`m from , but I`m in shock too. So terrible choice I didn't expect. This song got 2nd best from jury and 1st from the audience, hard to explain how this happened honestly. There were much better songs like Krutь or Jerry. It will be good if they get at least top-20 in final✌️."

Tems bags Golden Globe nomination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer, Tems, couldn't hide her excitement after bagging her first Golden Globe nomination.

Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for her songwriting efforts on Lift Me Up—one of the soundtracks for Marvel's Wakanda Forever film.

Reacting to a congratulatory post on Twitter, the singer teasingly mentioned how the blessing from God is "too much".

Source: Legit.ng