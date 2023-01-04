Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu’s relationship drama has become a public debate regarding the claims surrounding their 5-year relationship

Recall that Fancy made statements about the Nollywood actor’s sexuality that have got people asking questions

Nkechi Blessing’s ex-husband, Hon Falegan, took to social media to share his view on the whole situation so far, prompting more reactions from netizens

It appears that Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu’s relationship brouhaha might not be ending anytime soon, as some celebrities and media personalities have continued to drop differing opinions based on the lady’s last statement about her estranged lover not sleeping with her for five years.

Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Hon Falegan, has dropped his view on the issue, in contrast to what Daddy Freeze said on Tuesday, January 3.

The politician stated that he has been a victim of social media lies and that passing judgement without hearing Alexx's side of the story is inappropriate.

He also explained that not having s*x for five years depicts high moral standards and praised the Nollywood actor for recognising that, as it requires a reasonable level of appropriateness.

"I've been a victim of lies on social media and I know how it feels. Not having it for years shows his high moral standards which to me requires a reasonable level of appropriateness fitness," his post read in part.

Nigerians react to Hon Falegan’s statement

beckycute9:

"Must you use every opportunity to chase clout nawa ooo."

aproko__master:

"Same community agege supporting agege."

chachafateofficial:

"Birds of the same what...."

jockys_world:

"Not for 5 years????? No please! Something is wrong and it's not worth emulating."

bukkie_martinz:

"Do you even know what you’re saying? Keep himself and he’s knocking other ladies abi???? Have rethink before you post something on social media ok."

futurecubana1:

"Don't worry nkechi will come and tell us more about you."

Alexx Ekubo’s ex-bae Fancy reveals that the actor didn't sleep with her for 5 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo’s former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, opened up about their relationship.

While speaking with popular blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus, the young lady revealed new details. Fancy made it clear during the tell-all interview that she and Alexx were never getting back together.

She also discussed their five-year engagement and the actor's sexuality.

Source: Legit.ng