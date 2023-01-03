Daddy Freeze has spoken out on the relationship crisis between Alexx Ekubo and his estranged fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

The media personality said knowing your partner well in bedroom matters before marriage is not considered immorality in the Bible.

According to Freeze, the term "fornication" was "born out of ignorance" of the original Greek word for prostitution's linguistic expression.

Daddy Freeze has weighed in on Fancy Acholonu's shocking revelation that she and the actor stayed celibate during their five-year relationship.

The religious critic questioned why they would be in a committed relationship for years without body contact.

Daddy Freeze speaks on Alex and Fancy's relationship saga Credit: @daddyfreeze.fans, @gist_mate

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze argued as he cited scripture to back up his claim.

"How can you be in a committed relationship for 5 years and not have intercourse? The scriptural punishment for a man having intercourse with a v*rgin is that he must marry her. (Exodus 22:16)."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See daddy Freeze's post here:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's post:

omolara.a.e:

"The question is, was he celibate during the 5years?"

princewillcfrn:

"1 Corinthians 6:18 (KJV) Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body."

kenspeckle1:

"Confusion everywhere. Some are looking for where the bible validates fornication in clear English so that they will continue. "

princewillcfrn:

"1 Corinthians 6:18 (KJV) Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body."

kingpope0:

"No be every man dey blow woman oo.. make we no beat about d bush."

mizzlove_olas:

"This is misleading. you are advising people to continue to sample until they find a compatibility. Na wah o"

Alexx Ekubo’s Ex-bae Fancy reveals that the actor didn't sleep with her for 5 years

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo’s former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, has now opened up on what transpired between her and the actor.

The young lady spilled new details while speaking with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus. During the tell-all interview, Fancy made it clear that she and Alexx were never getting back together.

She also spoke on why she ended their engagement, the actor’s sexuality, and them not being intim*te for five years.

Source: Legit.ng