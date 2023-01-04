Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, recently reacted to the ongoing drama between Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Taking to her Instagram page, she noted that men who are into other men but marry women to cover up should be imprisoned for life

Maureen’s post seemed to have different meanings for netizens as some of them wondered if she was also shading her ex-husband

Popular Nigerian businesswoman and ex-wife to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi, got people talking after she reacted to the trending drama between Alexx Ekubo and ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu.

Recall that there had been talks surrounding Alexx’s sexuality after Fancy called off their engagement and spoke in a recent interview on how he did not touch her for five years.

Taking to her Instagram page, Maureen spoke of men who like other men but marry women just to cover up.

According to her, if the Nigerian government cannot find a way to legalise such a relationship, then there should be a huge penalty for the ‘monsters’ who go ahead to marry and trap the opposite sex, deny them their primary responsibility, heavily manipulate them, shatter their self worth, then divorce them and run along to their next victim.

According to Red Vigor, the punishment for that should be life imprisonment. She also added that it is often the self-acclaimed ‘Jesus babies’ who do it the most.

Fans react to Maureen Esisi’s post, wonder if she is shading her ex-husband

Shortly after the former celebrity wife shared her post online, it went viral and raised a series of questions from netizens. Some of them wondered if she was shading her ex-husband, Blossom.

Read some of their comments below:

big_ann:

"Is this a subtle shade? But she’s right tho, Legalize it or penalize the offenders."

chef_ivyjones1:

"My prayers are with ladies married to such men"

seejoysat:

"Let everyone live their truth this year.."

hairgasm_philipines:

"Blossom or Alex?"

cj_gudboi:

"Ex husband come and catch your sub."

alaga_dejoke_sugar:

"She spoke the absolute truth. If una wan choose una sexuality choose with your full chest, no need to tie another human down."

fabulosgloria:

"RedVigor are we still talking about Alex and Fancy or someone else?"

beckygboms:

"Indirectly this message is for her ex wow lol."

nurse_nessa0:

"Lol why do I feel like Maureen is not talking about Alex only but Blossom too? Read in-between the lines perfectly."

ugo.faith:

"Is she also referring to her ex your guess is as good as mine "

therubyredridinghood:

"Throwin shade on Oga Blossom?"

maria_chinwe:

"Are you telling us something?"

bondwithbola:

"Omoh, I can't be the only one reading the unwritten message."

